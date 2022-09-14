Bank Robber Sentenced to Seven Years

Love Made Him Do It

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – A man who robbed a bank in 2019 in order to pay for his wedding has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Heath Edward Bumpous was sentenced to seven years in state prison by Judge Robert Hill Trapp in Trinity County Monday, Sept. 12.

Bumpous was arrested Oct. 4, 2019 after robbing the bank in Groveton Texas. Bumpous told Sheriff Wallace he robbed the bank in order to buy a wedding ring and pay for his wedding venue. He was set to marry the next day in Kennard. When the bride-to-be saw her groom’s image all over the media, she told him he should turn himself in. Bumpous did just that, giving himself up at the Houston County Courthouse in Crockett.

Trinity County District Attorney Bennie Schiro said the motives of a crime do not necessarily lead to acquittal.

“I’m happy that this matter was taken seriously by the court,” Schiro said in a statement. “When this first occurred, people made light of the situation due to the reasoning for the robbery. The TDCJ (Texas Department of Criminal Justice) sentence today shows that no matter what your situation or reasoning – you will suffer serious consequences for serious crimes in this county. Although he had no criminal history, a good work history and used the money to pay for a wedding venue – you can’t put peoples’ lives in danger without serious repercussions.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com