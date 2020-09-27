Crockett Man Stabbed at Club

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A verbal altercation between two men turned violent last Sunday evening when a Crockett man was stabbed in his shoulder and arm.

Andre Deshawn James, 47, was taken into custody at approximately 9:30 pm on Sept. 20 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Crockett Police Officer Mathew VanEgmond was on patrol last Sunday when he was dispatched to Crockett Medical Center in reference to an assault.

When Officer VanEgmond arrived at the hospital he met with the victim and observed a deep wound to his left shoulder and several cuts on his left arm.

“Officer VanEgmond also observed (the victim) to be intoxicated. Officer VanEgmond asked (the victim) what happened and he stated he was stabbed in the park but couldn’t give Officer VanEgmond an exact location,” the affidavit reported.

The officer did, however, get a phone number for the person who brought the victim to the emergency room. VanEgmond contacted this person who informed the law enforcement official he and the victim had traveled to Margie’s Club earlier in the evening.

He went on to say when they arrived, the victim went inside the establishment while he waited in the vehicle. After a few minutes, the victim returned to the vehicle and informed him that he had been stabbed. At that point, he drove the victim to the hospital.

After learning this information, VanEgmond traveled to Margie’s Club where he was joined by other police officers. While speaking with several patrons of the club, one of the other officers on the scene spoke with Andre James and identified him as the alleged perpetrator.

James asked to speak with Van Egmond and after he was read his rights, James “… stated he was at his residence and (the victim) had pulled a gun on him earlier that day.”

As Van Egmond continued with his questioning, James admitted later that same day, he and the victim had caught a ride to the club where “… they got into an argument and James stated he lost it and stabbed (the victim) with a pocketknife,” the affidavit stated.

James was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Houston County Jail where he was booked into custody on the second degree felony.

According to Section 12.33 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 20 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

The bond for James was set at $20,000 and he is still being held at the Houston County Jail.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.