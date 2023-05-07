Sunday Sitdown

2023 Lions Club PRCA Rodeo Queen Contestants

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

With the 2023 Lions Club PRCA rodeo set to kick off May 11, The Messenger thought it only right to interview the young ladies who are vying to become this year's rodeo queen. One candidate, Joey Lewis from Grapeland was not able to be with us during the interview and video.

With the 2023 Lions Club PRCA rodeo set to kick off May 11, The Messenger thought it only right to interview the young ladies who are vying to become this year’s rodeo queen. One candidate, Joey Lewis from Grapeland was not able to be with us during the interview and video.

Kami LeBlanc, 18 years old, Apple Springs High School

LeBlanc

“I’m a senior at Apple Springs high school. I do high school rodeo and I work at Crockett vet hospital. I spend most of my time with my horses and my boyfriend and keep myself busy with rodeo and work. When I was younger, I was very influenced by the rodeo queens here, so I just wanted to make the same impact on the younger kids that they made on me and just help promote the rodeo. I am going to go to Panola college and major in nursing.”

Gracie Ann Mason, 15 years old, Homeschooled

Mason

“I am 15 years old and home schooled. I barrel race, pole bend and do breakaway rope. It’s been really fun so far. This is something I have wanted to do my entire life. I have not yet decided what I want to do after I finish high school. If I get named this year’s queen, I think I’d be really excited!”

Crawford

Madeline Crawford, 13 years old, Lovelady Junior High

“I am 13 and I go to Lovelady junior high. I like to rodeo, ride horses and pretty much anything. I am a little intimidated being the youngest girl here because they are bigger, they are good and they are more experienced than me. The hardest part of this contest was the speech, which was terrible because I was so nervous. I want to be the rodeo queen because it seemed so fun and it has been fun. I want to become an equine chiropractor or dentist.”

Caroline Hackler, 16 years old, Latexo High School

Hackler

“I am a sophomore at Latexo high school. I am very active in my church and I regular rope, team rope and ride cutting horses for high school rodeo in region nine. English is my favorite subject in school because I am not a math person but I’m really good at writing essays.

I want to go to college for equine science and be an equine dentist and chiropractor. The best part about the rodeo queen contest is being able to spend time and hang out with my friends.”

Codee Bierdrzycki, 16 years old, Lovelady High School

Bierdrzycki

“I am a junior at Lovelady high school and I like to rodeo. I run barrels and break-away.

I make good grades and my favorite subject is algebra. I actually got tagged by a few people online to participate it’s been a lot of fun. I am looking forward to the rodeo starting to be able to see everyone and talk to everyone. I don’t know how I will react if they announce me as the winner – it’s a surprise. After high school, I either want to be a vet tech or I want to go rodeo.”

