Meet the Rodeo Queen Contestants

HOUSTON COUNTY – The 62nd Annual Crockett Lions Club Rodeo is set to gallop back to town May 9-11, with all the events, food and fun, bringing hundreds of people to the Porth Ag Arena in Crockett.

One of the key events will be the crowning of a new Rodeo Queen and The Messenger wanted to get to know the young ladies vying for the honor. A video interview with the candidates can be seen using the link below:

See our interview with the 2024 Crockett Lions Club Queen Contestants, sponsored by Texas Family Doctor in Crockett.

The young ladies took a few minutes – and with help from a few moms – to get makeup and hair right, hats on at just the right angle and boots cleaned from the inevitable hazards of real cowgirls. The ladies were preparing to practice their horsemanship, although they would make any Texas cowboy proud, working with and controlling their horses as they made their way around the arena.

The Messenger wanted to check in first with the current queen, before meeting or reconnecting with the candidates for this year.

2023 Rodeo Queen Gracie-Ann Mason

“I have made many memories, met a lot of good people and I am very grateful. I have been competing in barrel racing since I could ride a horse – which is since I could walk. I want to go to Sam Houston State and be on their rodeo team, in barrel racing and breakaway.”

Caroline Hackler – Latexo High School

“I really like the friendship I can make between all of the girls and, even though we’ve known each other most of us our whole lives growing up in Houston County, we get to bond with each other more than we have in the past. I want to major in ag-business and get a horse chiropractor degree.”

Taylor Hickson – Homeschooled

“I think competing has been really fun and it’s been a big learning experience that has helped me. I’ve been able to work with my horses a lot more. I enjoy math and history in school. I think my ultimate dream is to get married and be a mom and live on a farm but until then, I would like to either go to a school in Idaho or Texas A&M to study exercise physiology or family consumer science.”

Codee Bierdrzycki – Lovelady High School

“I enjoy meeting new people and making new friends and watching all the little girls look up to us. Gracie-Ann has done a great job and set the bar really high for us. I would tell little girls watching us to just keep working and don’t give up.”

Avery Smajstrla – Homeschooled

“I am the youngest contestant this year at 14. I live on a regenerative cattle ranch with my parents and my three sisters near Crockett. I really like debate and I think that helped me with my speech for the queen contest. I like grammar and the Latin language. In principio erat Verbum et Verbum erat apud Deum et Deus erat Verbum. In the beginning was the word and the word was with God and the word was God.”

Kammie Hogard – Grapeland High School

“This has been a really fun and great experience. It has taught me a lot of teamwork and asking for help, whenever I need it. And they will be there 100%, even though they may don’t know you as well, but they will be there for you. I have had an amazing time. I hope to attend Kansas State University and study veterinarian medicine.”

