CROCKETT FIRE DEPARTMENT PROMOTES FIRE SAFETY AT LOCAL DAY CARE

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Fire Department (CFD) took a trip to visit the New Beginnings Day Care in Crockett. The children were excited to see the truck and enjoyed wearing the fire hats too. Fire safety is crucial this year. The dry climate and extreme heat have caused the burn ban to remain in effect.

CFD Chief Jason Frizzell would like to organize a class to teach how to treat bleeding emergencies. Thirty-five percent of pre-hospital deaths are caused by blood loss. The CFD is asking residents who are interested in the class to contact them so they can get a headcount and plan the class. The CFD can be reached at 936-544-5553.

