LOVELADY PREPARES TO CELEBRATE ITS 150TH BIRTHDAY

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – This coming Friday, Aug. 12 the city of Lovelady will officially celebrate its 150th anniversary. Lovelady began as a railroad town in 1872. Soon there was a post office, hotels, businesses and by 1876, its first school. Lovelady has come a long way since then.

Today home to almost 600 people, Lovelady offers not just history, but a growing community and business footprint. The Lovelady Independent School District is set to unveil the result of their renovation project.

Friday, Aug. 12 Lovelady city hall will host an exhibition showcasing the history of Lovelady and its people. City of Lovelady mayor William Shoemaker is asking Houston County residents to bring them to city hall for display. The display will be open to the public from 2-5 p.m. Aug. 12.

Also that day Lovelady ISD will hold an open house from 4-6 p.m. They will show off the renovation projects as their bond construction project comes to an end.

Lovelady ISD Superintendent Wendy Tullos has so far resisted all efforts to get a sneak peak at the new facility so many in the Lovelady community are excited for the big unveiling.

Residents are asked to contact city hall if they have some historical materials to be displayed.

Stay tuned to the Messenger coverage of the Lovelady 150th anniversary celebrations next week.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com