Demolition Begins at Grapeland Elementary

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Monday, March 9 marked the beginning of Spring Break and the end of an era as the demolition of the old Grapeland Elementary School got underway. The school – opened in the mid-1950s – served the community of Grapeland for over 60 years.

created by dji camera

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.