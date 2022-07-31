REGIONAL ASSOCIATION ELECTS JUDGE LOVELL TO LEADERSHIP POST

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County Judge Jim Lovell has been elected secretary/treasurer of the North & East Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association, a 74-county subregion of the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas (CJCAT).

County officials applauded Lovell as he took his oath of office during the North & East Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association Annual Conference conducted July 11-14 in Denton.

“I was very humbled and honored to even be considered to be on that board,” Judge Lovell said.

The CJCAT is a statewide organization comprised of county judges and county commissioners with more than 1,200 active members. Both the CJCAT and its regional associations promote the interests of county government through continuing education and active participation in governmental affairs, particularly the Texas Legislature.

“The people of Texas and the members of the North and East Association will be well served by the leadership provided by Judge Lovell and the other officers,” said Jim Allison, general counsel to the CJCAT. “We look forward to a successful year for the organization.”

Lovell hopes to use his position in the association to network with other county judges and commissioners to the benefit of both.

“I hope to make relationships and make the North & East Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association an even better association. And I hope to meet people and have ideas to help Houston County,” Lovell said.

The 2022-23 North & East Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association officers include, from left: Secretary/Treasurer Jim Lovell, Houston County Judge; First Vice President Wade McKinney, Henderson County Judge; President Kelly Traylor, Cherokee County Commissioner; Second Vice President Larry Woolley, Johnson County Commissioner; and Immediate Past President Byron Ryder, Leon County Judge.

