THREE CHEERS FOR BARBECUE

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Elite Fitness is a gymnastics, cheerleading and martial arts gym in Grapeland. The gym’s competitive cheerleading program is made up of four teams, with kids raging in age from three to eighteen.

The squad is raising money for their competitions this year throughout the state of Texas and into Louisiana and Arkansas. The competition can be fierce as the group will be competing against teams across the nation.

Channin Spisak who runs Elite Fitness said the group currently has around 40 children enrolled. They try to raise funds to cover the costs of competition in many different areas. On Wednesday July 20, she and some of the girls from the team stood outside and inside of Doc’s Barbecue on Crockett’s Loop 304 holding signs, donation jars and bearing the heat the best they could.

“Doc’s Barbecue offered to do a fundraiser where a portion of the proceeds would come back to us,” Spisak explained. “So, we got to come out and help support their business and they’re helping support us.”

Jeremiah and Amanda Moss bought Doc’s only a few months ago. Amanda is from the May family, well known in Houston County and Jeremiah has been cooking barbecue for over eight years.

“Eight years is not a long time compared to how long Doc’s has been here,” Moss said. “Jack Patton did such a good job here and was ready to retire. It’s such a great opportunity for a young man like me to able to learn from him and carry on that legacy.”

When the fitness squad approached Doc’s, they wanted Moss to renew their collaboration with the Christmas coloring book fundraiser. Moss thought he could do that and more.

“We have a great location here and I wanted to invite them and their friends and family to come, and a portion of the sales that night would be donated to them,” Moss explained. “We have done those events to help other groups and we want to help our community.”

Alexandria Andrade is eleven years old and has been practicing with the Elite Fitness cheerleaders for four years. She was happy to be out fundraising for her team, but has some worries about starting middle school next month.

Asked if she was nervous Andrade said, “Yes and no. I am not ready for the hard work.” Andrade said cheerleading practice is hard work too, with four hours a week dedicated to the sport.

Doc’s owner Moss thinks this is a great cooperation for a good cause.

Moss said the cheerleaders “…are doing a great thing. It’s a positive message, trying to encourage these young ladies to be great. And they are great.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com