‘Dove Warm Up Shoot’ set Saturday, Aug. 24

Proceeds Benefit Houston County Youth Shooting Sports

CROCKETT – With dove season just around the corner, come make sure your gun is shooting where your eyes are looking at the Houston County Youth Shooting Sports Range in Crockett on Saturday, Aug. 24 for the third annual “Dove Warm Up Shoot.”

The event is open to everyone and consists of a 50-bird 5-stand course. Entry is $100 with first through third places receiving a prize payout. An Annie Oakley side event will also be held for $10 per round, with the winner taking 50 percent of the entry money for the round shot.

Proceeds from the shoot help fund the Houston County Youth Shooting Sports (HCYSS.)

“Funds raised have helped youth shooters with purchasing shells and rounds for state 4H shotgun games,” noted HCYSS board president Aubrey Davis. “The range also helps provide a safe and well-kept local opportunity to practice the sport amongst the various shooting disciplines.”

The different disciplines at the range allow the youth shooters to shoot American skeet, American trap, doubles trap, 5-stand and a game exclusive to 4H and Texas Parks & Wildlife called WHIZBANG, version of modified 5-stand.

The Dove Warm Up Shoot will feature 5-stand, which consists of a round of 25 shots fired from five different stations, or shooting stands. The targets presented will be of differing profiles to test the skills of the shooter.

Check-in for the shoot begins at 8 a.m. The range address is 1031 Houston County Road 4505, Crockett. County Road 4505 is located off of U.S. 287 South.

For more information please call Aubrey Davis at 936-645-5825.