Ashby Named to Best Legislator List by Texas Monthly

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – In their annual list of The Best and Worst Legislators in the state of Texas, Texas Monthly magazine recently named State Representative Trent Ashby as one of the Best Legislators of 2021.

Rep. Ashby represents Angelina, Houston, Leon, Madison, San Augustine, and Trinity Counties. He is currently a member of the House Committees on Appropriations and Transportation.

The July publication stated, “If there’s one trait that binds the Bests together, it’s that they’re in touch with what remains of the positive traditions of the Lege (Legislature) —bipartisanship in pursuit of a common good, a willingness to stand apart from the pack, and a focus on the needs of constituents above donors and special interests.”

The article went on to state, “Ashby, who grew up on a dairy farm and represents a rural district anchored in Lufkin, could have had a rough time in Austin this year. In October, the five-term representative declared his intention to run for Speaker. When his good friend from Beaumont, Dade Phelan, put his hat in the ring, Ashby quickly stood down . . . only to throw his support behind Geanie Morrison, whom his backers favored. Morrison fizzled, Phelan became Speaker, and Ashby ended up without a committee chairmanship, the surest indicator of who’s on Team Phelan and who’s not. Ashby expected to spend his session on the outside, looking in. Instead, he said, “’It was probably the best session I’ve ever had.’”

“While members were fighting about wedge issues such as transgender kids and abortion, Ashby was working on what he called a “real-world problem”—the estimated 5.25 million Texans who lack high-speed internet at home, a particularly acute issue in rural parts of the state. First, he helped convince Abbott to make broadband access one of the emergency items for the session. Then, Ashby worked with more than a hundred stakeholders on legislation that will result in a statewide plan to expand high-speed internet. It was one of the most popular bills of the session, receiving near-unanimous support in both chambers.

“His legislative priorities also included creating a new funding stream for specialty courts, such as drug courts, and reducing regulations of the waterslides, often found at summer camps, known as Wet Willies. (He called his bill, which died in the Senate, “Free Willie!”)

“Good-natured and civil, Ashby didn’t pout about his political misfortunes. He put his head down and got things done. Folks noticed. Said a member of Team Phelan at the end of the session, “Fences are mended.’”

Joining Ashby on the Texas Monthly 2021 Best Legislators list were: Representative Senfronia Thompson; Rep. Jeff Leach; Rep. Angie Chen Button; Rep. Terry Canales; Rep. Stephanie Klick; Rep. James Talarico; Rep. Dustin Burrows; Rep. Chris Paddie; and Rep. Donna Howard.

Commenting on the recognition, Ashby released the following statement on Facebook:

“It’s great to be recognized as one of Texas’ Best Legislators but to me, this is really all about what our East Texas community has been able to accomplish during the 140 days of Session.

“Passing HB 5 – the Rural Broadband Expansion bill – will finally ensure our rural towns can compete with the urban areas when it comes to internet speed and economic output. We’ve been at a disadvantage for far too long and my top priority is ensuring that our kid’s schools and our local businesses have the exact same service and opportunity as the big cities.

“We added a $123.5 million rider to the budget to significantly increase funding for our rural hospitals. We provided critical funding for specialty courts to better stop drug abuse and cut back on ridiculous regulations on things like summer camp water slides. We don’t need big government telling us how to live our lives. We know what’s best for us and our kids.

“And we proudly stood up for our conservative values: passing the Texas Heartbeat Bill, which bans all abortions upon the detection of a fetal heartbeat, as well as the Abortion Trigger Ban, which will ban abortion in Texas as soon as the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

“I love solving big, real-world problems for our community AND standing up for our rural conservative values. It is the high honor of my life to serve you and I very much look forward to continuing to do so during the July 8 Special Session to further advance the values and priorities of East Texas.”

