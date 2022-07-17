Crockett PD Makes Arrest in May Theft

One Suspect in Custody; Other Suspect Still At Large

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – One suspect is in custody and another suspect is still on the loose in regard to a theft in Crockett on May 24.

The suspects were identified as Adam Jay Weiser, age 31 from Spring and Robert Ray Weiser, age 35 also from Spring.

According to a Facebook post from the Crockett Police Department, CPD investigators traveled to Spring, Texas on Thursday, July 14 “… and with the assistance of Texas DPS Special Agents and Texas Rangers, were able to locate and arrest Adam Weiser. Robert Weiser has not been located.”

The duo stand accused of stealing a white 2007 GMC Sierra from Lowery’s Automotive, located at 403 East Loop 304 sometime during the night of May 24, 2022 or the morning of May 25, 2022.

Later that same evening, at approximately 3:45 a.m., “… the suspects drove the stolen vehicle to Holbrook Electric Company, located at 2301 East Goliad Ave., where they cut the gate to gain access into several buildings on the property. The suspects stole about $38,000 worth of tools and equipment from Holbrook Electric Company before fleeing the scene in the stolen vehicle.”

As the investigation unfolded, CPD investigators received information from the Huntsville Police Department about a similar case they were investigating.

Robert Weiser

A few days later, on June 4, the stolen GMC truck was found in the Spring area of Harris County by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office. The truck was brought back to Crockett where it was processed for evidence.

The CPD statement further indicated, “The evidence located inside the vehicle took Investigators from the Crockett Police Department to a home located in the 1300 block of Keygate Drive in Spring. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and recovered some of the property stolen from Holbrook Electric as well as a trailer, Polaris Ranger, and a golf cart stolen from Husky Trailer and Parts and Jack Rabbit Offroad in Huntsville.”

Armed with the information and evidence obtained during the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for both Adam and Robert Weiser on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary of a building. Both crimes are considered as state jail felonies.

This investigation is still ongoing with more arrests possible.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Robert Weiser is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2862. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers by phone at 936-639-TIPS or online at 639TIPS.com. Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.