69th Annual Lovelady FFA Calf Sale Set for February

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – The 69th Annual Lovelady FFA Calf Sale is set for Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. at Lovelady High School Ag Barn, with the traditional sale set to bring dozens of buyers and some Lovelady Ag students a day to remember.

The sale is always a fun one for buyers and spectators and a nerve-wracking day for the students who take care, feed and get the calves ready for the better part of six months. While the students always enjoy the event and learn from it, some are more than happy to see the tail-end of the calves, as it can be hard work getting them looking sharp – and acting right – during the big sale.

The ten student participants chose their steer Aug. 28 and are now in the final stages of preparing for the sale. The students set for the sale and their calves are:

Avery Huffstuttler/Hank

Shawna Merchant/Nash

Jake Murray/Floyd

Rylee Wilson/Rip

Case Pennington/Chunk

Hunter Crawford/Yoda

Aiden Gearheart/Buffy

Kayleigh Easterling/Ronie

Ava Burch/Goat

Lane Wilson/Hamburger Helper

The show will begin at 11 a.m., with a barbecue lunch and the sale to follow, at 1 p.m.

Lovelady Ag Teacher Dustin Perry previously told The Messenger “the FFA chapter itself only keeps 1% of the show and that’s just to cover show expenses. We lose money with everything we do, but the kids get to keep 99% of the money which is unheard of in the show world.”

While buyers enjoy seeing the fruits of the student’s work and even enjoy the occasional misbehaving steer, Perry said the job is not easy, and is taken seriously by the students, each year.

“The kids have done a ton of work. That’s what some people may not understand about this unique show,” Perry explained. “The reason for that is these are cattle truly bred for commercial use. Their main function in life is to grow up and turn into meat for consumers and that’s one thing that sets us apart. We’re not chasing any fancy genetics or anything. We’re getting true pasture cattle.”

