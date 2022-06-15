Cole Selected to Class 1A All-Tournament Team

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – The Kennard Tigers made a return trip to Round Rock earlier this month to take on the Nazareth Swifts in the Class 1A State Semifinals.

The Tigers fell to the Swifts 1-0 and while the Kennard bats were relatively quiet in the loss, the pitching of Tiger Dylan Cole stood out.

Cole had thrown a perfect game in the Regional Finals and while he wasn’t perfect in the State Semifinals, he made such an impression with his gutsy performance at Dell Diamond, he was selected to the Class 1A All-Tournament team.

In the Semis, Cole pitched six innings and gave up one run on seven hits. He also struck out five and didn’t walk anyone.

From all of us at the Messenger Sports, congratulations on the honor and best of luck in your future endeavors.

