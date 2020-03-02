Bulldogs Advance into Regional Quarterfinals

By Kelly Nicol

Messenger Editor

FAIRFIELD – Crockett traveled to Fairfield Friday night to play the Palmer Bulldogs (15-17) in the area championship game. The Crockett Bulldogs came in with a record of 30-2 fresh off a bi-district win against McGregor where the Bulldogs relied on their tenacious defense to push them through a bit of a scare. The Dogs seemed to have their swagger back during warm-ups and looked relaxed and ready to play and that would continue throughout the game. The Bulldogs were able to dominate Palmer throughout and handed them a 63-25 exit to the 3A state playoffs.

The Dogs came blazing out of the gates with a 13-1 lead through the first 5 minutes of the game. Palmer had no answer on either side of the court. Jordan Bedford with 5 points led all scorer’s through the first quarter but the Bulldogs spread it around and were able to give the starting five some rest ending the quarter up 15-8.

Second quarter action saw more of the same. The Crockett defense was suffocating and Palmer had no answer. The bull dogs were able to reload at will and keep the pressure on with fresh players. Palmer did not score until the 1:06 mark in the second quarter with a free throw and hit a 3 pointer with :16 seconds left in the half. Jordan Bedford led all scorer’s with 7 but like the defense the Bulldogs spread it around and went into the locker room up 34-12.

The second half was all Bulldogs holding Palmer to 4 points in the 3rd quarter as well. Crockett stretched their lead at will trying still running the whole team in and out of the game. Ty White led the third with 8 points and Crockett was on cruise control with a 44-16 led going into the final quarter.

With the game out of reach the bulldogs continued to run through the lineup allowing needed playtime to underclassmen to give them some playoff experience. Jordan Bedford Led all scorer’s with 14 and Crockett took one more step down the road to San Antonio. The Bulldogs will meet Little River Academy at 7 p.m. Tuesday in College Station at A&M Consolidated High School for the regional quarter finals.