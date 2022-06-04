District 21-2A All-District Softball Team Announced

Lovelady Dominates List

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The softball season came to an end in the State Championship Game for the Lovelady Lady Lions following their defeat at the hands of the Crawford Lady Pirates, 3-0. As a result, All-District teams for District 21-2A have been released.

Defensive player of the Year Scout Lovell

Photo by Justin Dobbins.

In the 2021 season, District 21-2A was comprised of: the Alto Lady Yellow Jackets; the Cushing Lady Kats; the Douglass Lady Indians; the Groveton Lady Indians; the Lovelady Lady Lions; the Apple Springs Lady Eagles; the Kennard Lady Tigers; and the Wells Lady Pirates.

Given the Lady Lions finished the year with a record of 35-5-2 and the state runner’s up trophy, it should come as no surprise the Superlatives, First and Second Teams were dominated by the Lovelady squad. In fact, every starter received postseason recognition.

Pitcher of the Year Macie LaRue

At the Superlative Level, the MVP of District 21-2A was Mihyia Davis (Sr.)

The Defensive Player of the Year was Scout Lovell (Jr.)

The Catcher of the Year was Morgan Womack (Jr.)

The Pitcher of the Year was Macie LaRue (Sr.)

The Coach of the Year was Jordyn Hester

Catcher of the Year Morgan Womack

The First Team All-District representatives were: Haven Prager (Jr.); Linda Martinez (Sr.); Bailee Albinus (Sr.); and Rylee Biedrzycki (Sr.)

The Second Team All-District squad was comprised of: Makenna Pierce (Jr.); Shyanne Pipkin (Sr.); and Kinzie Seale (Jr.)

From the staff at The Messenger Sports, congratulations on your selection to the District 21-2A All-District teams.

