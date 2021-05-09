National Day of Prayer in Houston County

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – In a deeply divided nation and with the world slowly starting to right itself from the COVID-19 pandemic, a day of prayer could not have come along at a better time and on Thursday, May 6, area residents came together to pray for the nation on the steps of the Houston County Courthouse as part of the National Day of Prayer.

The program started off with Charlana Kelly, a minister at Good Shepherd Fellowship, welcoming those in attendance.

She said this year’s theme is “Lord pour out your love, life and liberty,” and explained it is based on II Corinthians 3:17 which states, “Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”

As she continued, Pastor Kelly read a brief passage from President Joe Biden’s Proclamation on the Day of Prayer.

“On this National Day of Prayer, we unite with purpose and resolve, and recommit ourselves to the core freedoms that helped define and guide our Nation from its earliest days. We celebrate our incredible good fortune that, as Americans, we can exercise our convictions freely — no matter our faith or beliefs. Let us find in our prayers, however they are delivered, the determination to overcome adversity, rise above our differences, and come together as one Nation to meet this moment in history,” she read.

Once she concluded, Kelly brought forward Houston County Clerk Terri Meadows who said a prayer for love and life. She was followed by Pastor Tim Allen who said a prayer for children and families. Pastor Bedevian prayed for the elderly, Pastor Leon Wallace said a prayer for the churches and Tiffany Blackmon said a prayer for local businesses.

Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove asked the Lord to lookover the Armed Forces, law enforcement and first responders while Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher said a prayer for those who work in governmental roles, whether elected or appointed.

Pastor Reggie Gregory added a prayer for unity while Houston County Judge Jim Lovell closed out the program.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.