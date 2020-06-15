PWFAA Announces 2020-2021 Season

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Piney Woods Fine Arts Association (PWFAA) is celebrating its 30th Anniversary and has announced the lineup of performers for the 2020-2021 season.

The season kicks off on Friday, Sept. 4 with a special event performance by Tracy Lawrence.

“We are excited to open the season with Tracy Lawrence. Tracy Lawrence is one of Country music’s truest traditionalists, as well as one of the most recognizable voices in Country music with songs such as ‘Paint Me A Birmingham,’ ‘Time Marches On,’ ‘Alibis,’ and ‘Find Out Who Your Friends Are.’ The entertainer has enjoyed 22 songs on the Billboard top 10 charts with 18 number one singles, selling over 13 million albums. He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination. This is the first of three special events for this season,” the PWFAA stated.

The second special event of the season comes less than a month after the first one as the PWFAA welcomes John Michael Montgomery to Crockett on Friday Oct. 2.

“The John Michael Montgomery concert, originally scheduled for Friday, April 3, now scheduled for Friday Oct. 2. If you purchased tickets for the original dates, they are still valid. Hear the rich baritone and heart of one of country music’s most storied stars! From love songs that helped set the standard for a generation to moving tributes and tales of redemption. John Michael Montgomery’s Academy of Country Music Awards-winning hits resonate across the landscape and his vocal earnestness takes musical whimsy to another level!” the PWFAA stated.

Making a return performance for an Oktoberfest celebration is Brave Combo, who will return to Houston County on Saturday Oct. 17.

According to the PWFAA, “Brave Combo has perfected a world music mix that includes salsa, merengue, rock, cumbia, zydeco, classical, and of course, POLKA! There will be food, drink, dance and guaranteed fun for all at the Piney Woods Oktoberfest!”

Another event which had to be re-scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic is a performance by Roger Creager on Friday, Nov. 20.

“The third Special Event of the season is Roger Creager, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, now scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. If you purchased tickets for the original dates, they are still valid. Roger Creager is a Texas country music singer and songwriter. After releasing his first album in 1998, Creager secured his place in Texas Country music with his popular energetic performances that draws in a large following,” the PWFAA stated.

As the Holiday Season nears, the PWFAA will host “Christmas with Rockapella” on Thursday, Dec. 3.

“This awe-inspiring, five-man powerhouse of vocal talent is a must see event! With their completely original interpretations on the holidays, Rockapella creates a light-hearted and unforgettable holiday experience filled with musical holiday cheer. From unique takes on classic favorites, to brand new originals destined to become classics, audiences of all ages can expect to be charmed by a holiday performance like no other,” the PWFAA stated.

Ringing in the New Year will be a band that has been together since the early 1960s and still has all the original members.

“Exile is just that band,” the PWFAA stated. “The five original members will perform in Crockett on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Achieving success with numerous hit singles, all totaled they notched 11 number ones and a respectable host of top 10s in the Epic (Records) years. The three gold albums, two Greatest Hits CDs, several multi-platinum singles and thirteen award nominations from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association have solidified the band with icon status in country music.”

In February, the Marshall Tucker Band will roll into town for a performance on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

“Still led today by founding member and lead singer Doug Gray, they represent a time and place in music that will never be duplicated. Gray is quick to credit the band’s current dynamic members with carrying on the timeless essence of The Marshall Tucker Band sound. A typically rich MTB set list is bubbling over with a healthy dose of indelible hits like ‘Heard It in a Love Song’, ‘Can’t You See’, ‘Fire on the Mountain’, ‘Long Hard Ride,’ and ‘Ramblin’,’ to name but a few,” the PWFAA stated.

One of the biggest albums ever was Carole King’s Tapestry and on Friday, March 5, 2021, the PWFAA will host a performance entitled “Tapestry, the Carole King Songbook.”

“North America’s premiere musical tribute to Carole King, Suzanne O. Davis gives an energetic and heartfelt performance along with the Tapestry band and takes you on a journey into those great recordings. This show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970s Carole King concert following her legendary album, Tapestry. Impeccable attention to detail is taken in recreating a respectful and accurate musical presentation,” the PWFAA stated.

The PWFAA 2020-2021 season comes to an end on Saturday, April 10, 2021, with a “Piano Battle.”

“The brainchild of internationally acclaimed pianists Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis, the PIANO BATTLE sees the duo go head-to-head on stage, charming and enchanting audiences with a variety of classical pieces. Who will be first to cross the finishing line, the pianist clad in black attire or in white? Only the audience will decide! Part serious classical recital, part tongue-in-cheek performance by two classy pianists, the PIANO BATTLE is a unique concert that is innovative, humorous, interactive and accessible.”

Season Ticket Packages are on sale now and available by calling the PWFAA office or stopping by the office. Don’t miss your opportunity to get the same seats for every show (Special Events are not included in Season Ticket Packages).

Single tickets for all shows go on sale Monday, Aug. 3. Order online, order by phone, or come by the office to purchase tickets. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. For more information go to www.pwfaa.org or call us at (936) 544-4276.

Presented by the Piney Woods Fine Arts Association in association with KIVY 92.7, KMVL 100.5, KTRE, Houston County Courier, Messenger, Texas Farm & Home, and KYYK 98.3. Funding provided by Houston County Hotel Occupancy Tax, T.L.L. Temple, and Texas Commission on the Arts.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.