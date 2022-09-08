Myrtis Dightman Hall of Fame Youth Rodeo Held in Crockett 

By Greg Ritchie
Messenger Reporter
CROCKETT – The Myrtis Dightman Hall of Fame Youth Rodeo was held Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Porth Ag Arena in Crocket. The rodeo was also the Junior World Finals qualifier for rough stock.
For over 33 years, the rodeo has provided youth with the opportunity to show their skills and develop their interest in the sport of rodeo. The winners for the event were:
Girls Barrel Racing
14& Under Jozie Talmadge
15-19 Sonilyn Miller
Chute Doggin
Jace Stepp
Team Roping
PJ Taylor- header Miles Tolson-heeler
Boys Breakaway
Jett Parker
Girls Breakaway
Josie Adsit
Mutton BUSTIN
Cal Stepp
Pee Wee Bareback (BB)
Lucas Myers
Rookie BB
Willie Walling
Junior BB
Eli Esby
Senior BB
Wyatt Williams
Tie Down
Major Berthia
Ryder Johnson
Rookie Saddle Bronc
Shiloh Wilson
Junior Saddle Bronc
Anderson Adams
Senior Saddle Bronc
Zach Reeves
Ethan Cart
Calf Riding
Lucas Myers
10-11 Bull Riding
Slade Moody
12-13 Bull Riding
Konner Decuire
14-15 Bull Riding
Blaize Caddenhead
16-18 Bull Riding
Hayden Ferguson
David Richards
Rico Russell
Junior Roughstock Association World Finals Qualified
PeeWee Bareback & Calf Riding
Lucas Myers
Calf Scramble
Ryder Johnson
Eli Espy
Layne Claxton
Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com