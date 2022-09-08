Myrtis Dightman Hall of Fame Youth Rodeo Held in Crockett 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Myrtis Dightman Hall of Fame Youth Rodeo was held Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Porth Ag Arena in Crocket. The rodeo was also the Junior World Finals qualifier for rough stock.

For over 33 years, the rodeo has provided youth with the opportunity to show their skills and develop their interest in the sport of rodeo. The winners for the event were:

Girls Barrel Racing

14& Under Jozie Talmadge

15-19 Sonilyn Miller

Chute Doggin

Jace Stepp

Team Roping

PJ Taylor- header Miles Tolson-heeler

Boys Breakaway

Jett Parker

Girls Breakaway

Josie Adsit

Mutton BUSTIN

Cal Stepp

Pee Wee Bareback (BB)

Lucas Myers

Rookie BB

Willie Walling

Junior BB

Eli Esby

Senior BB

Wyatt Williams

Tie Down

Major Berthia

Ryder Johnson

Rookie Saddle Bronc

Shiloh Wilson

Junior Saddle Bronc

Anderson Adams

Senior Saddle Bronc

Zach Reeves

Ethan Cart

Calf Riding

Lucas Myers

10-11 Bull Riding

Slade Moody

12-13 Bull Riding

Konner Decuire

14-15 Bull Riding

Blaize Caddenhead

16-18 Bull Riding

Hayden Ferguson

David Richards

Rico Russell

Junior Roughstock Association World Finals Qualified

PeeWee Bareback & Calf Riding

Lucas Myers

Calf Scramble

Ryder Johnson

Eli Espy

Layne Claxton

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com