CISD Meeting Highlights Student Achievements

New Superintendent Gives Vision for District’s Future

By Kelly Nicol

Messenger Publisher

CROCKETT — The Crockett ISD Board of Trustees met Monday, March 31, in a celebratory meeting that highlighted student accomplishments across athletics and extracurriculars, while also welcoming the district’s new superintendent with a message of hope and commitment to excellence.

Superintendent Damenion Miller addressed the board and community members with enthusiasm, expressing pride in the district and the students he now leads.

“It is my incredible honor to serve as superintendent of Crockett ISD, a district filled with hardworking students, dedicated educators and a community that truly values education,” Miller said. “Every day I’m inspired by the passion and perseverance I see from our students. No matter what challenges they have in front of them, they still work and achieve greatness.”

Miller emphasized the strength of the Crockett student body and credited the community for fostering an environment where students thrive.

“All Crockett kids work hard no matter what background they come from! That is something to be very, very proud of.”

He concluded his remarks with a call for unity and collaboration, adding, “If we work together, we can achieve greatness with all of our students.”

Celebrating Student Success

The highlight of the evening came with a presentation by Athletic Director Coach Jody Jordan, who recognized dozens of students across multiple sports for their district, regional and state honors. Each athlete was individually acknowledged for their dedication and performance in what has been an exceptional year for Crockett ISD athletics.

Volleyball standouts included Anaya Alexander, named to the 1st Team All-District, and Charly Spanihel, who earned 2nd Team honors. Multiple players also received Academic All-District recognition.

Football players racked up accolades in the competitive 9-3A district, including 1st Team selections Jim Carruthers, Jonathan Lockhart, and Chaz Gray. Freshman Jalen White earned Freshman of the Year honors, while several players were recognized on 2nd Team and Honorable Mention lists.

Girls Basketball honors included 1st Team All-District and All-State Academic awards for Tana Davis, who will also compete in the prestigious Azalea All-Star Game on April 26. Ty’Reyanna Beasley was named to the 2nd Team, with five others earning Honorable Mention.

Boys Basketball was led by Jayvon Bedford, who earned Co-MVP, TABC All-Region honors, and multiple All-Star selections. Newcomer of the Year went to Jaylen White. Coach Chaston Pruitt was named Coach of the Year.

In Soccer, junior Alexis Millhouse and junior Shanty Lopez were named Goalkeeper and Offensive Player of the Year, respectively, for the Girls 3A/4A District. On the Boys side, seniors Nathan Morales and Corey Simon earned Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Track and Field athletes are advancing to the Area Meet in multiple events. Emory Sims took 1st in the 100-meter dash, and the boys’ 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams claimed district championships. Field events saw district titles from Jim Carruthers (Discus), Jonathan Lockhart (Shot Put), and Dreyton Bacon (High Jump).

Powerlifting saw regional and state qualifiers in Chassidy Hicks and Alexander Ledesma, while Golf’s Susana Thompson qualified for regionals.

Looking Ahead

The meeting wrapped with optimism for the district’s future. As Miller begins his tenure as superintendent and students continue to excel, board members and attendees echoed a shared commitment to support the academic and extracurricular growth of Crockett ISD.

“We are proud of the great things happening in our district,” Miller said. “And I look forward to even more success.”