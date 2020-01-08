Around the Rim

District Play Underway

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The road to San Antonio begins now as district play is underway in District 20-2A and District 20-3A. These two districts comprise the majority of the 12 schools in Houston and Anderson Counties.

District 20-2A is comprised of seven teams. These teams are: the Centerville Tigers; the Grapeland Sandies; the Groveton Indians; the Latexo Tigers; the Leon Cougars; the Lovelady Lions; and the Slocum Mustangs.

On the girls’ side of things, it appears the Grapeland Sandiettes are the cream of the district. They have a 3-0 record so far and have yet to be tested in league play. The Sandiettes are joined by Centerville and Leon with 3-0 records. Groveton is 1-1, Latexo and Lovelady are both 0-2 while Slocum is 0-3.

For the boys’, district play began last Friday evening. Grapeland defeated Latexo to move to 1-0, Slocum defeated Centerville and Groveton defeated Leon. Lovelady began district play on Tuesday against the Slocum Mustangs, but as of press time, the score was unavailable.

District 20-3A is also comprised of seven teams. These teams are: the Buffalo Bison; the Crockett Bulldogs; the Elkhart Elks; the Frankston Indians; the Groesbeck Goats; the Teague Lions; and Westwood Panthers.

District play also began for the 3A boys last Friday. Crockett defeated Buffalo 84-51, Groesbeck defeated Westwood, 63-60 and Elkhart took down Teague 48-27. Frankston began District 20-3A play on Tuesday against Westwood but as of press time, the score was unavailable.

The Palestine Wildcats are in District 19-4A with: the Fairfield Eagles; the Madisonville Mustangs; the Mexia Black Cats; and the Rusk Eagles. District play for the boys will begin on Jan. 17.

In Class 1A, area teams are in District 28-1A. These teams are: Apple Springs; Chireno; Groveton Centerville; Kennard; La Poynor; Laneville; Neches; Oakwood and Wells.

The standings District 28-1a as of Jan. 6 showed:1) LaPoynor 4-0; 2) Laneville 4-1; 2) Neches 4-1; 4) Centerville 2-2; 4) Oakwood 2-2; 6) Kennard 2-3; 7) Wells 1-3; 7) Chireno 1-3; and 9) Apple Springs 0-5.

