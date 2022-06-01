Class of 2022 Graduates from Grapeland High

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The number of Grapeland High School alumni increased Friday evening, May 27 when 47 GHS Seniors sauntered across the stage, received their high school diplomas and embarked on the next phase of their lives.

As the clock struck 7 p.m., the sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance” filled the Grapeland Gymnasium as the first smiling seniors made their last walk as students at GHS.

Once the graduating seniors settled into their seats, Shania Taylor assumed the podium and welcomed those in attendance. Haley Boehm followed her to the lectern and provided the ceremony’s invocation.

Valedictorian Jaycee Graham

Following the opening prayer, Cadarian Wiley and Corey Owens led the pledge to the American Flag, while Kylee Coleman and Jessi Cunningham led the pledge to the Texas flag.

Once the pledges had been given, a beautiful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” was provided by Noeila Shepherd. As the last notes of the National Anthem began to fade, Keegan Harrison took the stage to pay tribute to the parents of the graduating seniors.

The Salutatory Address was provided by Gwen Webb who thanked her peers, faculty and staff for allowing her to be herself. Jaycee Graham followed with the Valedictory Address and cautioned her classmates about getting caught up in a small-town mindset. She said while it was more than ok to have small town values, Jaycee stressed not to let that stop you from dreaming big.

With the ceremony nearing the moment the 47 seniors had long awaited, High School Principal Katie Doughty took the stage to pay tribute to the Class of 2022.

Salutatorian Gwen Webb

Maggie Hanna followed the principal and paid homage to the faculty and staff of GHS. She thanked them for their patience, kindness, knowledge, determination and for pushing them to reach the first of many goals.

Kamryn Dilli was up next and entertained the audience with the senior showcase song while Jason DeCluette presented the district with a gift from the Class of 2022.

Board of Trustees President Brad Spisak followed after the gift presentation and was joined on stage by Doughty as the two began to confer the Class of 2022 with their diplomas. As the seniors walked across the stage, parents, relatives and friends showered the graduates with applause and shouts of joy and pride.

In the wake of the diploma presentation, the 2021-22 GHS class officers led the audience in the school song while longtime educator Sherri Kendrick brought the ceremony to an end as she provided the benediction for the newly graduated GHS Class of 2022.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.