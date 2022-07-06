RAIN DOESN’T DAMPEN INDEPENDENCE PARADE

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT While America celebrated its 246th birthday on Monday July 4th, the annual Crockett Independence Day parade took place a little early in the downtown square Saturday morning July 2nd. Before the barbecues and fireworks, locals and visitors came to see the floats and kids on bikes and local officials of all stripes as they made their way around the square.

Long before the parade began people began to gather in the square looking for good seats and to get breakfast at one of the local cafes. Patriotic music played as booths were set up selling cakes and pies to gather money for different causes.

Founding Father John Adams thought that July 2nd, when Congress voted for independence from Great Britain would be “…the most memorable epoch in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade with games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more.”

As it turned out, Congress spent the next two days debating the language in the declaration before it was made public, giving us the July 4th date for the celebration.

John Terrance who came here from Colorado only a few years ago – wore red-white-and-blue shirt, hat and shorts.

“It’s a tough time in the world, but this is an important holiday to celebrate the beginning of our country, and it’s important to come together and celebrate that which we all have in common,” Terrance noted.

Free candies and flags were handed out to all who wanted them as the Crockett Police and Fire Department showed off their vehicles. Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove and Judge Jim Lovell were among the participants, as well as candidates for Houston County Justice of the Peace Precinct One, Mike McCreight and Kevin Johnson.

Long time neighbors and parade fans greeted each other and took their places on downtown benches and on tailgates. Others stood closer to the parade route in order to get a better view and be closer to the goodies given out by some of the floats.

Ken Johnson moved to the area only a couple of years ago from Seattle. This was his first time at the July Fourth parade. He said the summer heat didn’t stop him from coming out to enjoy the Independence Day parade in his new hometown.

“It’s a little too hot, but it’s nice. My wife is from Texas and we fell in love with this community and here we are,” Johnson said.

The winners for Best Float were from Eastgate Family Church, Best Truck was from DoTerra Essential Oils. The Best Group was on foot, the Piney Woods Leos and Lions.

One of the fan favorites each year are the bicycles local children decorate and ride in the parade. Kids of all ages decked out their bikes, trikes, and three wheelers with flags, banners, and bright decorations hoping to win the contest held at the end of the parade.

Ryder Brand from Ratcliff had help from his grandparents but showed off his bicycle with pride. He said it was hot in the parade, but he wasn’t tired and was ready for more.

“It took us over three hours to get it just right. It’s our first time in the parade and it was worth it,” according to Brand’s grandmother Pam King.

As the winners were announced, the long-promised rain began to fall which scattered participants momentarily. After a few minutes the sky cleared and the festivities finished with a presentation by Liza Clark, Executive Director of the Crockett Chamber of Commerce. Then a prayer was offered by Pastor Moffatt from Bethel Baptist Church, the singing of the national anthem by Aubrey Ogg, and a reading of parts of the declaration of independence by Leanna Tran. Houston County judge Jim Lovell made comments to the crowd as a light rain started. Neither heat nor rain could dampen the spirits of those in the Crockett square who enjoyed the celebration of America’s independence.