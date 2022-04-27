Palestine Police Department Taking Back Unwanted Prescription Drugs

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – On Saturday, April 30, the Palestine Police Department, in partnership with Walmart in Palestine, will be collecting unused or expired prescription and non-prescription pills.

Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 372 (more than 744,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 5,800 sites operated by the DEA and almost 4,800 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 20 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in almost 15.2 million pounds of medication.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

The Palestine Police Department and Citizens on Patrol invite everyone to drop off their unused or expired prescription or non-prescription pills at Wal-Mart in Palestine located at 2223 Loop 256 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

Only tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs will be accepted. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 30th Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or contact the Palestine Police Department Community Liaison, Michele Herbert at 903-731-8418 or mherbert@palestine-tx.org.