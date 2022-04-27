Early Voting Underway

Special to The Messenger

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County Elections Administrator Cynthia Lum is reminding voters early voting for the May 7 election is underway as of Monday, April 25. Early Voting will run from April 25 through May 3. Election Day will be Saturday May 7th.

There are multiple elections going on across the county. They are:

There is a Joint Election for the Constitutional Amendment & Kennard ISD Trustee Elections

Early Voting will be held at the Houston County Senior Citizens Center Monday – Saturday of this week and Monday – Tuesday of next week.

There will be a special branch location at the Kennard First Baptist Church on Friday (29th) & Saturday (30th) this week.

All early voting times are 8 am – 5 pm.

The City of Crockett is holding a council election for precinct 5. Early Voting will be held at Crockett City Hall.

The City of Grapeland is holding a council election. Early Voting will be held at Grapeland City Hall.

Crockett ISD is holding a trustee election for Precinct 1 and Super Precinct 6. Early Voting will be held at the Crockett ISD Administration building.

Grapeland ISD is holding a trustee election. Early Voting will be held at the Grapeland ISD Administration building.