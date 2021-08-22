COVID-19 Causes Friday Closure of Latexo ISD

Classes to Resume Monday, Aug. 23

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – While everyone wishes it would just go away, it appears COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon. Earlier this week, this was especially evident at Latexo ISD where the excitement of a Wednesday morning groundbreaking ceremony gave way to the reality of life in a pandemic by Friday.

Late Thursday afternoon, Aug.19, in a letter posted on the school’s website and on its Facebook page, Superintendent Michael Woodard announced the campuses of Latexo ISD would be closed, “… due to the number of COVID cases in the community and school. This time off will allow our custodial staff an opportunity to deep clean our buildings. We will resume our normal school schedule on Monday August 23, 2021.”

The letter went on to state, “As we navigate keeping our schools open during the pandemic, please continue to monitor your children for symptoms of COVID 19.”

Symptoms which may indicate a possible COVID 19 infection include:

Temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth.

Sore throat.

New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline).

Diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain.

New onset of severe headache, especially with fever.

Latexo ISD is encouraging anyone who is experiencing any of the above listed symptoms to please contact his/her physician.

“We encourage anyone in the Latexo ISD community who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 to please notify our school by contacting Latexo ISD at 936-544-5664. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to 936-544-5664 or visit our website at latexoisd.net,” the letter concluded.

On Friday morning, Aug. 20 Superintendent Woodard reported the district would be back open and running on Monday, Aug. 23.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.