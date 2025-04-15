Local Doctor Honored to Serve Austin Lawmakers

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Dr. Michael McLeod, of Texas Family Doctor in Crockett, volunteered to serve as the Family Physician of the Day for the Texas Legislature on Monday, April 7. McLeod had served in the role once before, on behalf of the Texas Academy of Family Physicians (TAFP). McLeod traveled for the day to the state’s capital with his son Ori Hoffland to assist legislators with any health issues during the day’s session.

Dr. McLeod is a member of the TAFP, the state’s largest specialty organization, which coordinates and directs the program. More than 2,500 family physicians have traveled to Austin during Legislative and Special sessions to serve as the Physician of the Day since the program’s inception in 1971. Family physicians participating in the program volunteer time away from their practices to staff the Capitol Health Services Clinic. A TAFP member is scheduled to serve in the clinic each day of the 89th Legislature.

As the Family Physician of the Day, McLeod will be available to treat emergencies in the

Capitol building or on the grounds. The primary concern, however, for the Physician of the

Day is the care and well-being of the Texas legislators and their staffs, those temporary

Austin residents who may not have a regular primary care physician in the capital city. McLeod was introduced in the House and the Senate by his legislators, Rep. Trent Ashby

and Sen. Robert Nichols, and his name was recorded as part of the official legislative

record.

While the role may seem largely ceremonial, McLeod told The Messenger he had already treated several patients, even calling in EMT’s to treat someone with a serious ailment.

“It’s a volunteer day, but it’s also a working day,” McLeod explained. “We’ve seen probably 10 patients in the clinic, but we’ve had one call out and then an emergency transport from our clinic. We’ve seen about half and half today between lawmakers and staffers.”

McLeod said he was well received by local lawmakers Ashby and Nichols and noted aside from having his name read out loud and noted in the minutes, he had his own parking spot, although he admitted the capitol officer was pretty small.

“It’s an honor and a privilege,” McLeod said. “It’s great to see the process of legislation in action this was my son’s first real trip to the capital and I think everybody should experience it.”

McLeod said it’s one thing to visit the beautiful capitol building in person, but something completely different to visit when the legislature is in session, with people shuffling through the halls and the wheeling and dealing of politics going on in dozens of little conversations.

McLeod was able to meet Devarjay “DJ” Daniel, the young man recognized by President Trump in his state of the union address and made an honorary member of the Secret Service. Daniel is an honorary Houston County Sheriff’s deputy, too.

McLeod said the lawmakers come from all over the state, and they were thankful to have a doctor on site, without having to go out and find one on their own. Most legislators only come to Austin when the legislature is in session.

Apart from the routine, McLeod noted the quick response when he faced a patient who needed a defibrillator, glad he could get the patient taken care of and quickly sent off to another facility.

Family physicians like Dr. McLeod are qualified to work in all major medical areas and trained

to treat more than 90 percent of all cases they encounter. Family physicians care for patients

of all ages.

Asked if he had been able to whisper a good word or two for the Piney Woods area while he was treating the lawmakers, McLeod laughed and said visitors are specifically instructed there is no lobbying allowed. Having one of our local doctors saving lives and being so recognized in the state capital probably says enough about the kind of folks back here in Houston County.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]