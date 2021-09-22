Optimism High For Grapeland ISD

Positive Reports Highlight Board Meeting

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – During a regular meeting of the Grapeland ISD Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Superintendent Don Jackson turned the floor over to campus leaders to bring encouraging news to members. Reports by Secondary Principal, Katie Doughty, and Elementary Principal, Cassie Satterwhite highlighted student accomplishments, new programs and classes, as well as an uptick in enrollment.

District Nurse, Kristy Word, followed with good news regarding COVID cases in the district. Despite numbers spiking in east Texas, Grapeland ISD currently only has five active cases, including four students and one staff member. She also explained that the district has remained on the low end of the spectrum in overall cases.

Superintendent Jackson then took the floor to praise the efforts of campus leaders across the district, citing their flexibility and willingness to move forward during an unprecedented era in public education. Jackson went on to thank the board for their efforts in working with the administration and staff, and believes that things are going well during this time of challenge.

The board moved forward with the meeting by approving several agenda items including the following;

Discussion and action to approve the 2021 tax roll

Discussion and action to accept agreement with Lufkin Regional School for the Deaf

Discussion and action to approve continuance of resolution regarding extra-curricular status of 4-H organization and the adjunct faculty with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension

Discussion and action to approve continuance of resolution regarding extra-curricular status of Grapeland Youth Basketball

Discussion and action to approve quarterly investment report

Discussion and possible action to approve an additional 8 days for employees who have a lab confirmed case of COVID during the 2021-22 school year

Discussion of SB 179 to approve a waiver for GISD to bypass legislation about developing board policy limiting counselor time to only counselor related duties for 80% of the amount of time

Consideration and approval of consent agenda items – approval of financial report and approval of minutes from the regular board meeting on August 19, 2021, special board meeting on August 30, 2021 and special board meeting on September 7, 2021.

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com