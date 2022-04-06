What’s in a Name?

Most Popular Baby Names in Texas 2022

Special to The Messenger

TEXAS – And yes. It is a relatively slow news week.

Choosing a baby name can be a difficult decision for parents-to-be. Especially nowadays with so many options ranging from modern names to the classics that have stood the test of time.

Names.org today (April 5) released the Most Popular Baby Names in Texas in 2022, based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website.

For boys, Liam ranks No. 1 followed by Noah and Mateo. Julian is a new name on the list this year.

Five of Texas’s top 10 boy’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the five names unique to Texas are Mateo, Sebastian, Santiago, Daniel, and Julian.

For girls, Olivia, Camila, and Emma top the list. Luna is a new name on the list this year.

Eight of Texas’s top 10 girl’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the two names unique to Texas are Camila and Sofia.

The 10 Most Popular Names for Boys in Texas in 2022 are:

1) Liam

2) Noah

3) Mateo

4) Elijah

5) Sebastian

6) Santiago

7) Oliver

8) Daniel

9) Julian

10) Benjamin

The 10 Most Popular Names for Girls in Texas in 2022 are:

1) Olivia

2) Camila

3) Emma

4) Isabella

5) Mia

6) Sophia

7) Amelia

8) Ava

9) Sofia

10) Luna