Area COVID-19 Numbers Update

Houston, Anderson County Numbers Drop

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Even though protests against racial injustice have moved other news items to the back pages, the spread of COVID-19 is still a very real concern.

With Phase III of the Texas re-opening well underway, people have come out of their homes, businesses have opened their doors to customers, the crowds are slowly coming back to restaurants and bars are pouring drinks for their clientele once again.

Given that backdrop, one might think the pandemic has run its course. Unfortunately it hasn’t and the overall number of COVID-19 cases has continued to swell.

Houston and Anderson Counties are exceptions as both counties have seen a downturn in the number of confirmed cases over the last week.

The latest report received from Houston County Emergency Management Coordinator Roger Dickey on June 9 indicated there were 32 active cases in Houston County with another 49 active cases at the Eastham Prison unit.

In addition to the 32 active cases, Dickey reported 28 people had recovered from the virus for a total of 60 reported cases.

Prison officials have reported 56 recoveries plus the 49 active cases for a total of 105 reported cases.

On June 2, Dickey indicated there were 41 positive cases in Houston County. On May 26, there were 37 and on Tuesday, May 19, there were 35.

Dickey also provided a breakdown as to where the cases in Houston County were located. He reported there were 16 confirmed cases in the city of Crockett, with four more in the Crockett area.

The city of Grapeland had seven confirmed cases, with two more in the Grapeland area. Dickey also reported there were three cases in the Weldon area.

Moving to Anderson County, Palestine City Manager Leslie Cloer reported, “Judge Robert Johnston has received notification today of one new confirmed case. This brings the total number of cases to 91 positive cases in Anderson County. There are currently 66 reported recovered cases, so we currently have 25 active cases in Anderson County.”

The East Texas Public Health District (NET Health) reported on Monday, June 8 of the 90 total cases in Anderson County, 67 were in the city of Palestine while eight confirmed cases were in Elkhart. Tennessee Colony now has five while Frankston has four. Neches has two and both Cayuga and Montalba have one reported case. These numbers do not include recoveries.

NET Health also reported gender and age breakdowns for the number of confirmed cases indicating there were 55 males and 35 females who had tested positive. Age wise, there were six cases reported for those between 0 and 20 years-of-age. There were 35 cases for those between 21 and 40 years-of-age. The 41-59 age group had 41 cases and the 60-79 age group had eight confirmed cases.

On June 14, Anderson County, with the Texas Department of Emergency Management/Texas Department of State Health Services team, will be holding a drive-thru COVID-19 mobile test site. This will be from 9 am to 5 pm at Anderson County Annex, located at 703 N Mallard St. in Palestine. This testing will be by appointment and registration will be open June 13th either by telephone at 512-883-2400 or via online at: txcovidtest.org/. You must pre-register and qualify to be tested. There will be a limited number of tests available at this one-day testing facility. Individuals who show up without scheduling an appointment, will not be guaranteed an appointment slot. This will be a drive-thru clinic only and individuals who are able to schedule an appointment will remain in their vehicle at all times.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have reported a wide range of symptoms from mild symptoms to severe illness. The CDC is stating that symptoms that may occur within two to fourteen days after exposure to COVID-19 now to include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell. If you develop any of the following COVID-19 symptoms, please seek medical help immediately: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, or ability to arouse, or blueish lips or face.

Individuals who have traveled recently, been exposed to someone who has traveled recently, or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms, please call to speak with a clinician who will provide telephonic triage and make appropriate referrals in accordance with CDC guidelines. Additionally, you may visit www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit. If you do not have access to a primary care physician, please dial “211” and select option 6.

Please be sure to call before going to a medical provider, to prevent any potential spread.

Residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. Everyone in East Texas should remember to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Practice social distancing – Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms.

Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using cleaning items that contain bleach.

Follow all recommendations from your local health officials.

