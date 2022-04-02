Palestine PD Investigation Leads to Houston Homicide Arrest

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – On March 24, 2022 detectives with the Palestine Police Department were requested to assist the Houston Police Department with their investigation into a murder at the Galleria Mall in Houston that occurred on March 19, 2022.

Roderick Moore, 20, and Kylyn Thomas, 20, were identified as persons of interest in the Houston PD investigation, and a description of the vehicle they were using was provided to Palestine PD detectives.

Palestine detectives were familiar with both Moore and Thomas and knew them to be local criminal street gang members suspected to be involved in several Palestine cases, to include previous shootings. Palestine Detectives already had a warrant for the arrest of Roderick Moore for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, related to a shooting in Palestine from October of 2021 in the 200 block of Joe Louis Street. During the previous shooting, a 24-year-old man was shot in the back and survived.

Thomas Kylyn

On March 25, 2022, Palestine Detectives located the vehicle of Thomas and Moore in the 500 block of East Neches Street, sitting in a driveway and occupied. Additional officers were called to assist, and a felony stop was conducted.

Moore and Thomas were occupants of the vehicle, and Moore was arrested on the felony warrant, and a handgun was recovered from the floorboard of the vehicle near where he was seated.

Thomas was found in possession of a handgun, less than 1 gram of cocaine, over 2 ½ ounces of marijuana, and a bundle of U.S. Currency. He was arrested and booked for: Possession of Marijuana >=2OZ<4OZ; Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B<1G, and Unlawful Carrying Weapon.

Jaques Faulk, 24, who was also on scene, was found in possession of nearly 3 ½ ounces of marijuana, and approximately 2 grams of cocaine. He was arrested and booked for Possession of Marijuana >=2OZ<4OZ and Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G.

Jaques Faulk

On March 31, 2022, a Harris County warrant for Capital Murder was served on Roderick Moore at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, where he remains in custody.

Questions about the murder investigation should be directed to the Houston Police Department. Several Palestine Police Department cases are still open investigations and additional charges are expected in the future.

“The Detectives and Officers involved in this case did an excellent job following up and locating these individuals.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “These individuals are dangerous, and our streets are safer with them behind bars.”