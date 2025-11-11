Houston County Veteran to Receive Congressional Award

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – When Houston County Environmental Officer Delman Leon Orme joined the U.S. Army in 1989, he followed his brother’s path into military service — and into a chapter of his life that would change him forever.

Orme served as a scout with the 4th Battalion, 64th Armor during Operation Desert Storm, the U.S.-led coalition’s swift and decisive effort to liberate Kuwait in early 1991. As scouts, Orme and his platoon were among the first to move ahead of the main armored forces, identifying enemy positions and drawing fire.

“We had a bad firefight for a long time,” Orme recalled. “I was hit with an RPG, and that’s how I got hit. It took a long time to get me out of there because we were under such bad fire.”

The blast sent shrapnel into his head — an injury that would take years to heal.

“It probably took about three or four years to recover physically,” he said. “It’s still an ongoing thing with me.”

But even as he recovered, Orme said he never regretted his decision to serve.

“I love it,” he said. “I’m super proud of it. I wish I could have retired — stayed in 20 years.”

That harrowing day in the desert remains vivid in his mind. Orme said his sergeant, Staff Sgt. Figueroa, manned a machine gun for seven hours while their unit fought to hold the line.

“He was really awesome,” Orme said. “He kept me alive until they could get me out of there.”

Orme’s quick thinking and refusal to give up helped slow the enemy advance and give U.S. forces time to regroup.

“It slowed the whole thing down and gave our people enough time to think about what they were going to do,” he said. “That’s basically how it happened — it gave us time to make a better plan.”

For his actions, Orme was awarded both the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

The firefight occurred along a highway during Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf’s “left hook” offensive, one of the most successful armored maneuvers in U.S. military history.

“I was the only person in my battalion that got wounded,” Orme said. “Nobody else got hit because we were able to regroup and think our way through it.”

Orme was discharged in late 1991 and returned home to Houston County, where he began building a life far from the sands of the Middle East.

He went to work for Houston County and became known locally as a man who never hesitates to help — whether it’s mowing at local cemeteries, lending a hand after hurricanes, or volunteering to keep public spaces clean.

“I used to go over every year for the high school’s Veterans Day program,” he said. “They always do a nice presentation for the veterans.”

That tradition will take on new meaning this year.

On Saturday, Nov. 8, Orme will be among those honored during the Deep East Texas Congressional Veteran Commendation Ceremony, hosted by Congressman Pete Sessions (TX-17).

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Centennial Park in Huntington, immediately following the community’s annual Veterans Day Parade.

Each year, Sessions recognizes veterans from across the 17th District who have demonstrated courage in uniform and continued leadership in civilian life.

According to Sessions’ office, the commendation “honors veterans who exemplify dedication, sacrifice, and community service beyond their military careers.”

This year’s honorees include Orme of Crockett and Aaron McGowen of Nacogdoches.

“I was surprised,” Orme said. “(Houston County) Judge Jim Lovell nominated me for it last year, but I had no idea until they called this time to say I was being awarded. It’s pretty special.”

The location, he added, makes it even more meaningful.

“My daughter lives over in Huntington,” he said. “My grandchildren are there, too, so that was pretty special.”

Orme’s voice grew emotional when asked what he would tell young people thinking about joining the military.

“I believe in my heart I would do it all over again,” he said. “This country is worth dying for. It means so much to me — and to everybody else. Freedom’s not free.”

He said he often thinks about the men who served beside him — and those who never made it home.

“I think about them every day,” he said softly.

For Orme, the coming ceremony isn’t about personal glory. It’s a reminder of service — and of gratitude.

“There’s still a lot of people who love this country,” he said. “And it’s worth fighting for.”

