Mary Allen Museum Hosts Movie Night 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Mary Allen Museum hosted a movie night for both kids and adults Saturday, Oct. 8. The Museum’s Activity Director Alexandria Hubbard has been busy organizing events such as painting classes and yoga after the museum’s recent relaunch.

Families gathered to watch “The Star,” an animated movie about the birth of Jesus Christ. Children, parents and friends enjoyed the outdoor movie on blankets and lawn chairs under the starsvvThe movie, popcorn, candy and soft drinks were free for all. The last event of the year to be hosted by the Mary Allen Museum will be an “Upscale Tea” on December 17, 2022.

