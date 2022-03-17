Texas Dogwood Trails Celebration Begins Next Week

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – The Texas Dogwood Trails Celebration is three a weekend celebration held every year in the Palestine area over the last two weekends in March and the first weekend in April.

The Palestine Visitor Center urges visitors to “… enjoy the delicate beauty of the dogwood trees in Davey Dogwood Park and the surrounding area.”

Activities are scheduled each weekend to compliment the Celebration. Don’t miss the Piney Woods Excursion Train at the Texas State Railroad, the Main Street Farm and Flower Market, a play at the historic Texas Theatre and much more.

During all three weekends, the Piney Woods Express Diesel – Texas State Railroad – will be up and running. The dates are March 18, 24, 25, and 31 along with April 1 and 2, between the hours of 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

According to the City of Palestine website, “The casual grace of train travel never goes out of style. A diesel locomotive is the muscle that pulls the cars representing a bygone form of notable travel. From the moment one steps aboard a vintage 1920’s car, the excitement of being on the rails is exhilarating. This four-hour round-trip train adventure departing from Palestine, with an hour layover at the Rusk depot, takes passengers on a journey through the impressive Piney Woods and 135 years of history. Unplug for a tradition that merges comfort and adventure for the whole family. Relaxed seating, thoughtful décor and friendly, responsive attendants add to the ambiance of the scenic journey afforded travelers a century ago. The trip includes comfortable seating, food and adult beverage service, and historic narration on a rail journey that whisks you back into another century. Most cars are climate-controlled, have restrooms, access a concession car stocked with snacks and kid-friendly and adult beverages. All seats have views along the Piney Woods route, and narration and music highlight the trip. Five different accommodations are offered to savor the Texas State Railroad experience: Caboose, Presidential, Observation Dome, First Class, and Open-Air Coach. ADA coaches are available.”

For mor information please call 855-632 7729 or visit www.TexasStateRailroad.net

Other area attractions include the Railroad Heritage Center which will be open 9:30 AM -4:30 PM, Monday through Saturday.

“Relish the romance of the rails as depicted by the 37′ X 17′ Domis HO scale Model Railroad and enjoy the various exhibits that illustrate many facets of railroading,” the city website stated.

Visitors are also encouraged to visit the Fairy Garden Trails located in Davey Dogwood Park between March 18 – May 31. There is so much to explore in Davey Dogwood Park this spring! We know that the 5.5 miles of driving trails make for some amazing views but park the car and step onto the trails and see how many of our hidden fairy gardens you can find!

The Historic Redlands building will also be offering tours March 19, 26 and April 2 between 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM.

If you’ve never ventured inside the Redlands, it is worth the visit. The Redlands Hotel was built in 1914 by a group of citizens to provide housing for the visitors to the city from the railroad. Built as a fine hotel with an up-to-date restaurant, ice machine, orchestra and ballroom, it was in high demand until 1918 when WW I caused economic problems. Imagine debarking from a long train ride to walk into the Redlands Hotel’s dining room and an elegant dinner. For special group tours call 903-729-2345.

Also, during the Dogwood Trails Festival, Stained Glass Tours at Sacred Heart Catholic Church will be held on March 19 between 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, March 26 between 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM and on April 2, between 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

Stunning stained glass, incredible detailing and beautiful architecture are just of few of the features that will have you in awe of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

There will also be Specialty Dining Events at Sabor a Pasion:

March 18, 25 and April 1 – Pizza! Pasta! & Pavlova! Chef Simon Webster serves pizza from his acclaimed wood-fired pizza oven. Meal is served family-style and includes gourmet salad, wood-fired pizza, handmade pasta & his signature New Zealand Pavlova. Reservations Required 903-729-9500 | 110 ACR 406 | BYOB

March 19, 26 and April 2 – Bistro Dining at Restaurant Aubergine: 3 course prix fixe menu. Choose from a selection of appetizers, entrees and desserts featuring seasonal & local menu items inspired by Chef Webster’s global influence. Reservations required. 903-729-9500 | 110 ACR 406 | BYOB

March 20, 27 and April 3 Dogwood Brunch Plated gourmet breakfast with complimentary Mimosa. Seating available from 9:30AM to 12:00 PM. Reservations required. 903-729-9500 | 110 ACR 406 | BYOB

Another Specialty Dining Event will be held at Texas Vineyard & Smokehaus during the weekends of March 18, March 25 and April 1 between the hours of 12 and 9 PM with wine tasting in the new tasting room and Wine Garden. They will be serving German Sausage, burgers and hot dog platters. The venue is located at 2442 Anderson County RD 2133.

