One Dead, One in Jail after Shooting

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – A reported shooting on Friday afternoon, Oct. 30, in northwest Houston County has left one man dead and sent another man to jail.

According to Houston County Sheriff Justin Killough, “At approximately 12:55 pm, Houston County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a residence on Navarro Crossing Road, in the northwest portion of Houston County, after receiving a 911 call of a reported shooting.”

The sheriff stated when law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, they found, “… one deceased male and another male who was taken into custody, later being transferred to the Houston County Jail.”

No names are being released at this time, pending notification of family. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this case and will be releasing more details after notifications have been made.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by multiple agencies who responded to the call including: the Grapeland Police Department; the Texas Department of Public Safety; Texas Parks and Wildlife; and Grapeland EMS.

