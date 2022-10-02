Crockett to Celebrate First National Night Out

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Locals are being invited to the first ever National Night Out to be celebrated in Crockett Tuesday, Oct. 4 in downtown city park located at 201North Fifth Street.

National Night Out began in the mid-1980’s as a way for neighbors to get to know each other and first responders in their community. It has since grown around the country with cities hosting block parties and festivals.

Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Liza Clark loved the idea from the minute she heard it.

“It was actually brought up by one of the chamber members, Vyve,” Clark said. “They asked if we participated in National Night Out. We had never done that, so I visited with Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith and he thought it was a great idea. He registered us for National Night Out.”

The event is for all, with some fun stuff for kids including a photo booth and face painting.

“There will be a 20×20 jump pad for the kids! We will be giving away free hot dogs and ice cream floats for the kids – sponsored by Vyve and the Chamber of Commerce,” Clark said.

Crockett Fire Department Chief Jason Frizzell is excited to meet the community and show the more personal side of local first responders.

“We’re hoping the public will come out and meet the first responders and to know that they’re your friends – that we’re here to help you,” Frizzell explained. “We want the people to meet the people at the fire department and the police department. That way, when they do come in contact with us, they will see that we are just normal people trying to help others.”

All involved hope the kids will have fun, but also learn something about the men and women who work to protect the public – and someday consider those careers themselves.

“It’s about building the community – creating a safer community by getting citizens and businesses to know our law enforcement: police, sheriff’s department, emergency medical service, our fire department,” Clark said. “It’s also about building some excitement with our youth to possibly go into these careers. There is a wealth of career opportunity in law enforcement and fire departments.”

Chief Frizzell has long noted the great need for more volunteers locally – and nationally – to fill out the ranks at fire departments. He sees the night out as a way to build positive relations with kids of all ages.

“Hopefully, we will have truck set up so some of the kids can spray water. I hope one day they will want to join the fire department,” Frizzell said. “Any time we can interact with the public on a good note – versus only seeing them when they are having a bad day – that’s a positive thing.

Bring the whole family to celebrate National Night Out – a completely free event – Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com