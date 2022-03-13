20-3A All District Boys’ Basketball Teams

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – With the conclusion of the Franklin Lions’ season in the Class 3A UIL Boys’ Basketball Regional Semifinals Game, the All-District selections for the 2021-2022 season from District 20-3A were released.

The district consisted of: Buffalo; Crockett; Elkhart; Fairfield; Franklin; Groesbeck; Teague; and Westwood. Groesbeck selections were unavailable as of press time.

Selected as MVP of District 20-3A was senior DJ Walker (#4) from the Crockett Bulldogs.

Courtney Byrd District 20-3A Sixth Man of the Year

The 2021-2022 Offensive Player of the Year was Hayden Helton (#5) from the Franklin Lions.

The 2021-2022 Co-Defensive Players of the Year for District 20-3A were senior Malcolm Murphy from the Franklin Lions and

The Sixth Man of the Year was junior Courtney Byrd (#24) from the Crockett Bulldogs.

Trystyn Tidrow District 20-3A Newcomer of the Year

The Newcomer of the Year was freshman Trystyn Tidrow (#4) from the Elkhart Elks.

Selected as Coach of the Year was the Crockett Bulldogs’ Head Coach Drae Murray.

The 2021-2022 First Team All-District Selections for District 20-2A included:

Buffalo Bison: junior Craig Shannon

Crockett Bulldogs: junior Jadyn Collins (#2) and senior Tayshawn Simon (#3).

Jadyn Collins District 20-3A First Team All-District

Elkhart Elks: junior Cale Starr (#10)

Fairfield Eagles: junior Rex Bean (#0) and senior Kamren Griffin (#4)

Franklin Lions: Marcus Wade (#1); Darren Daugherty (#0); and Devyn Hidrogo (#5).

Teague Lions: sophomore Jehmel Rice (#2)

Westwood Panthers: sophomore Brandon Russell (#23).

The 2021-2022 Second Team All-District

Buffalo Bison: junior Kannon Brantley and sophomore Terrell Brooks

Crockett Bulldogs: senior Keshun Easterling (#5).

Fairfield Eagles: senior Dakerione Cunningham (#2) and sophomore Pierre Algood (#5).

Tayshawn Simon District 20-3A First Team All-District

Franklin Lions: Jayden Jackson (#11).

Teague Lions: sophomore Tylin Randle (#4), senior Wayland Allison (#10) and freshman J’Kybryen Harris (#3)

Westwood Panthers: junior Joshua Davis (#3).

The 2021-2022 Honorable Mention All-District selections for District 20-2A included:

Buffalo Bison: senior Thomas Grissett

Crockett Bulldogs: senior Bre’Dron Tucker (#22).

Elkhart Elks: freshman Jayden Chapman (#1), freshman Coen Starr (#12) and junior Tyler Stafford (#44).

Fairfield Eagles: junior Caleb George (#5).

Teague Lions: senior Sabastian Carter (#21), senior Bryceson Black (#1), senior Jarrett Bodine (#5) and freshman DeHondre Hayes (#12).

Westwood Panthers: freshmen Derik Anderson (#15).

The Messenger would like to extend its congratulations to all the young men on this list for a very enjoyable 2021-2022 basketball season and for a job well done.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.