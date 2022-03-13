20-3A All District Boys’ Basketball Teams

By Will Johnson
Messenger Reporter
CROCKETT – With the conclusion of the Franklin Lions’ season in the Class 3A UIL Boys’ Basketball Regional Semifinals Game, the All-District selections for the 2021-2022 season from District 20-3A were released.
The district consisted of: Buffalo; Crockett; Elkhart; Fairfield; Franklin; Groesbeck; Teague; and Westwood. Groesbeck selections were unavailable as of press time.
Selected as MVP of District 20-3A was senior DJ Walker (#4) from the Crockett Bulldogs.
The 2021-2022 Offensive Player of the Year was Hayden Helton (#5) from the Franklin Lions.
The 2021-2022 Co-Defensive Players of the Year for District 20-3A were senior Malcolm Murphy from the Franklin Lions and
The Sixth Man of the Year was junior Courtney Byrd (#24) from the Crockett Bulldogs.
The Newcomer of the Year was freshman Trystyn Tidrow (#4) from the Elkhart Elks.
Selected as Coach of the Year was the Crockett Bulldogs’ Head Coach Drae Murray.
The 2021-2022 First Team All-District Selections for District 20-2A included:
Buffalo Bison: junior Craig Shannon
Crockett Bulldogs: junior Jadyn Collins (#2) and senior Tayshawn Simon (#3).
Elkhart Elks: junior Cale Starr (#10)
Fairfield Eagles: junior Rex Bean (#0) and senior Kamren Griffin (#4)
Franklin Lions: Marcus Wade (#1); Darren Daugherty (#0); and Devyn Hidrogo (#5).
Teague Lions: sophomore Jehmel Rice (#2)
Westwood Panthers: sophomore Brandon Russell (#23).
The 2021-2022 Second Team All-District
Buffalo Bison: junior Kannon Brantley and sophomore Terrell Brooks
Crockett Bulldogs: senior Keshun Easterling (#5).
Fairfield Eagles: senior Dakerione Cunningham (#2) and sophomore Pierre Algood (#5).
Franklin Lions: Jayden Jackson (#11).
Teague Lions: sophomore Tylin Randle (#4), senior Wayland Allison (#10) and freshman J’Kybryen Harris (#3)
Westwood Panthers: junior Joshua Davis (#3).
The 2021-2022 Honorable Mention All-District selections for District 20-2A included:
Buffalo Bison: senior Thomas Grissett
Crockett Bulldogs: senior Bre’Dron Tucker (#22).
Elkhart Elks: freshman Jayden Chapman (#1), freshman Coen Starr (#12) and junior Tyler Stafford (#44).
Fairfield Eagles: junior Caleb George (#5).
Teague Lions: senior Sabastian Carter (#21), senior Bryceson Black (#1), senior Jarrett Bodine (#5) and freshman DeHondre Hayes (#12).
Westwood Panthers: freshmen Derik Anderson (#15).
The Messenger would like to extend its congratulations to all the young men on this list for a very enjoyable 2021-2022 basketball season and for a job well done.
