District 20-3A Girls’ All District Selections Released

By Will Johnson
Messenger Reporter
EAST TEXAS – With the conclusion of the Fairfield Lady Eagles’ season as the Class 3A State Champions on Saturday, March 5, the All-District selections for the 2021-2022 season from District 20-3A were released.
The district consisted of: Buffalo; Crockett; Elkhart; Fairfield; Franklin; Groesbeck; Teague; and Westwood.
The MVP of District 20-3A was the Fairfield Lady Eagles’ McKinna Brackens.
The Co-Offensive Players of the Year were the Crockett Lady Bulldogs’ Tocarra Johnson and the Fairfield Lady Eagles’ Breyunna Dowell.
The Defensive Player of the Year for District 20-3A was the Fairfield Lady Eagles’ Shadasia Brackens.
The Newcomer of the Year in District 20-3A was the Franklin Lady Lions’ Karaline Smitherman.
The Sixth Man of the Year was the Franklin Lady Lions’ Taylor Smitherman.
The First Team All-District Selections for District 20-3A included:
- Buffalo Lady Bison Abby Brewer.
- Crockett Lady Bulldog Chelsea Walker.
- Elkhart Lady Elk Jimena Crispo.
- Fairfield Lady Eagles Jarahle Daniels and Avery Thaler.
- Franklin Lady Lions Kaylin Ortner, Maggie Smitherman and Riley Hood.
- Groesbeck Lady Goats Tavia Angland and Cole Tatum.
- Teague Lady Lions Reagan Higgins, Jolee Haley and Lyric Broussard.
- Westwood Lady Panther Jaysa Coney.
The Second Team All-District Selections for District 20-3A included:
- Buffalo Lady Bison Kaylee Rodriguez and Alondra Dominguez.
- Crockett Lady Bulldogs La’Kyriah Hamilton and Tania Davis.
- Elkhart Lady Elk Haley Stiff.
- Fairfield Lady Eagles Addisyn Cox and Emori Davis.
- Franklin Lady Lions Hailey Fannin and Riley Caldwell
- Groesbeck Lady Goats Alexis Rivero and Kelsey Shriver
- Teague Lady Lions Kori Pillette and Ashlynn Forge
- Westwood Lady Panther Gracie Weston.
All District Academic: 90+ average for the season:
- Buffalo: Lizzie Daniel, Abby Brewer, Kaylee Rodriguez, Sherlynn Rodriguez, Molly Hirsh
- Crockett: Stasia Parker, Keaton Crabtree, Tania Davis, Tocarra Johnson
- Fairfield: McKinna Brackens, Avery Thaler, Addisyn Cox, Jimilyah Nash, Cooper Lawley, Jarahle Daniels, Breyunna Dowell, Emori Davis
- Franklin: Maggie Smitherman, Riley Caldwell, Kaylin Ortner, Emma Rekieta, Taylor Smitherman, Riley Hood, Hailey Fannin, Karaline Smitherman
- Groesbeck: Tavia Anglin, Kole Tatum, Kelsi Shriver, Alyssa Hill, Alexis Rivero, Rainy Samuels
- Teague: Reagan Heggins, Ashlynn Forge, Alexis Dancer, Ta’Koria Jones, Mollie Sims, Lyric Broussard, Kori Pillette, Bethanah Owens
- Westwood: Graci Weston
The Messenger would like to extend its congratulations to all the young ladies on this list for a very enjoyable 2021-2022 basketball season and for a job well done.
Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.