District 20-3A Girls’ All District Selections Released

EAST TEXAS – With the conclusion of the Fairfield Lady Eagles’ season as the Class 3A State Champions on Saturday, March 5, the All-District selections for the 2021-2022 season from District 20-3A were released.

The district consisted of: Buffalo; Crockett; Elkhart; Fairfield; Franklin; Groesbeck; Teague; and Westwood.

The MVP of District 20-3A was the Fairfield Lady Eagles’ McKinna Brackens.

The Co-Offensive Players of the Year were the Crockett Lady Bulldogs’ Tocarra Johnson and the Fairfield Lady Eagles’ Breyunna Dowell.

The Defensive Player of the Year for District 20-3A was the Fairfield Lady Eagles’ Shadasia Brackens.

The Newcomer of the Year in District 20-3A was the Franklin Lady Lions’ Karaline Smitherman.

The Sixth Man of the Year was the Franklin Lady Lions’ Taylor Smitherman.

The First Team All-District Selections for District 20-3A included:

Buffalo Lady Bison Abby Brewer.

Crockett Lady Bulldog Chelsea Walker.

Elkhart Lady Elk Jimena Crispo.

Fairfield Lady Eagles Jarahle Daniels and Avery Thaler.

Franklin Lady Lions Kaylin Ortner, Maggie Smitherman and Riley Hood.

Groesbeck Lady Goats Tavia Angland and Cole Tatum.

Teague Lady Lions Reagan Higgins, Jolee Haley and Lyric Broussard.

Westwood Lady Panther Jaysa Coney.

The Second Team All-District Selections for District 20-3A included:

Buffalo Lady Bison Kaylee Rodriguez and Alondra Dominguez.

Crockett Lady Bulldogs La’Kyriah Hamilton and Tania Davis.

Elkhart Lady Elk Haley Stiff.

Fairfield Lady Eagles Addisyn Cox and Emori Davis.

Franklin Lady Lions Hailey Fannin and Riley Caldwell

Groesbeck Lady Goats Alexis Rivero and Kelsey Shriver

Teague Lady Lions Kori Pillette and Ashlynn Forge

Westwood Lady Panther Gracie Weston.

All District Academic: 90+ average for the season:

Buffalo: Lizzie Daniel, Abby Brewer, Kaylee Rodriguez, Sherlynn Rodriguez, Molly Hirsh

Crockett: Stasia Parker, Keaton Crabtree, Tania Davis, Tocarra Johnson

Fairfield: McKinna Brackens, Avery Thaler, Addisyn Cox, Jimilyah Nash, Cooper Lawley, Jarahle Daniels, Breyunna Dowell, Emori Davis

Franklin: Maggie Smitherman, Riley Caldwell, Kaylin Ortner, Emma Rekieta, Taylor Smitherman, Riley Hood, Hailey Fannin, Karaline Smitherman

Groesbeck: Tavia Anglin, Kole Tatum, Kelsi Shriver, Alyssa Hill, Alexis Rivero, Rainy Samuels

Teague: Reagan Heggins, Ashlynn Forge, Alexis Dancer, Ta’Koria Jones, Mollie Sims, Lyric Broussard, Kori Pillette, Bethanah Owens

Westwood: Graci Weston

The Messenger would like to extend its congratulations to all the young ladies on this list for a very enjoyable 2021-2022 basketball season and for a job well done.

