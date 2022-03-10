O. Wiley Named Finalist for SBLive Texas High School Boys Basketball 2A Player of the Year

Special to The Messenger

From Timpson’s Terry Bussey to Center Point’s Nick Zuecher, these players have separated themselves with their play on the court this season

As part of the organization’s end-of-season all-state awards, SBLive will recognize the top players and coaches around the state in Texas high school basketball for their phenomenal performances during the 2021-22 season.

The following standout student-athletes have been named finalists for SBLive’s Texas High School Boys Basketball 2A Player of the Year, which honors the state’s most valuable player on the court in Class 2A.

SBLive Player of the Year award winners and all-state teams for 1A-6A and private schools will be released in late March after the end of the Texas high school basketball playoffs.

SBLIVE’S FINALISTS FOR 2A BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Terry Bussey (Timpson) — 21.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 steals, 4.1 assists, 44.0% FG in 16 GP

David Cruz (Fort Hancock) — 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 1.6 assists, 38.3% FG in 25 GP

Kanon Gibson (Wink) — 20.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.6 steals, 40.1% FG in 31 GP

Ja’tyrian Moore (Tenaha) — 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.0 steals, 43.6% FG, 38.8% 3PT in 20 GP

Carter Scott (Collinsville) — 13.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks, 45.4% FG in 29 GP

Johnny Rodriguez (Sabinal) — 18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 63.9% FG in 24 GP

Alex Tyner (Martin’s Mill) — 14.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.2 blocks, 51.9% FG in 36 GP

Wyatt Wigington (Bland) — 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals, 44.8% FG, 40.0% 3PT in 36 GP

Omarian Wiley (Grapeland) — 16.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.2 blocks, 49.7% FG in 38 GP

Nick Zuercher (Center Point) — 21.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.3 steals, 1.2 assists, 60.8% FG in 17 GP

