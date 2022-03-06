2022 Houston County Primary Unofficial Election Results

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The 2022 election season is in full swing and on Tuesday, March 1 voters went to the polls in the primary elections to choose the candidates they would like to represent them on the November ballot at the federal, state and county levels.

In the Democratic primary, there were 459 in-person votes cast along with 104 mail-in votes for a total of 563 votes cast. Of those 563 votes, 18 were either rejected or are still pending leaving a remaining total of 545 ballots which were counted.

The final tallies showed there were 86 absentee ballots cast, 225 early votes and 234 votes were cast on Election Day.

All county level races were uncontested in the Democratic Primary.

County Court-at-Law Judge Sarah Tunnell Clark received 447 votes.

Justice of the Peace Precinct One candidate Kevin “KJ” Johnson received 281 votes.

Democratic Party Chair candidate Tami Barugh received 403 votes.

In the Republican primary, there were 2,725 in-person votes cast along with 76 mail-in votes for a total of 2,801 votes cast. Of those 2,801 votes, 15 were either rejected or are still pending leaving a remaining total of 2,786 ballots which were counted.

The final tallies showed there were 74 absentee ballots cast, 988 early votes and 1,724 votes were cast on Election Day.

At the county level, there was only one contested race and that was for the Justice of the Peace Precinct One Position between Mike McCreight and CR McPhail. McCreight received 997 votes while McPhail received 161.

All other county level races were uncontested in the Republican Primary.

County Judge Jim Lovell received 2,349 votes.

District Clerk Laura Goolsby received 2,230 votes.

County Clerk Terri Meadows received 2,257 votes.

County Treasurer Janis Omelina received 2,197 votes.

County Surveyor CR “Chili” Hodges received 2,224 votes

Precinct Two County Commissioner Willie Kitchen received 584 votes

Precinct Four County Commissioner Jimmy Henderson received 567 votes.

Precinct Two Justice of the Peace Ronnie Jordan received 1,206 votes.

Republican Party Chair Joni K. Clonts received 2,148 votes.

The totals listed above represent 100 percent of the Houston County precincts. The vote is not considered official until the ballots have been canvassed and certified.

