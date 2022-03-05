2021-2022 20-2A All District Boys’ Basketball Teams

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – With the conclusion of the Grapeland Sandies’ season in the Class 2A UIL Boys’ Basketball Regional Quarterfinals Game, the All-District selections for the 2021- 2022 season from District 20-2A were released.

Selected as MVP of District 20-2A was junior Omarian Wiley (#23) from the Grapeland Sandies. Omarian was selected as the Sixth Man of the Year in 2020-2021 season.

Slade Murray District 20-2A Co-Offensive MVP

The 2021-2022 Co-Offensive Players of the Year were senior Slade Murray (#5) from the Lovelady Lions and senior Jose Molina (#31) from the Slocum Mustangs.

The 2021-2022 Co-Defensive Players of the Year for District 20-2A were senior Mark Guess (#25) from the Slocum Mustangs and senior Cadarian Wiley (#3) from the Grapeland Sandies. Cadarian was the Offensive Player of the Year during the 2020-2021 season.

Cadarian Wiley District 20-2A Co-Defensive MVP

The Newcomer of the Year in District 20-2A was sophomore Wade Neyland (#3) from the Centerville Tigers.

The Sixth Man of the Year was junior Paxton Hancock (#15) from the Centerville Tigers.

Selected as Coach of the Year was the Slocum Mustangs’ Head Coach Bret Cockerham.

The 2021-2022 First Team All-District Selections for District 20-2A included:

Grapeland Sandies: senior Lakerina Smith (#11) and junior Johnny Lamb (#13).

Lovelady Lions: junior Shaun Easterling (#23) and sophomore Skylar Pipkin (#25).

LeLe Smith

Centerville Tigers: senior Karter Kornegay (#12).

Slocum Mustangs: sophomore Lex Rich (#3); sophomore Ryan LaRoche (#15); and sophomore Stratton Wendell (#20).

And last but not least, Latexo Tiger freshman Dakota Sherley (#11) was selected to the First Team.

The 2021-2022 Second Team All-District selections for District 20-2A included:

Johnny Lamb

Grapeland Sandies: junior Riley Murchison (#0); junior Cole Goolsby (#22); and senior Kionte Willis (#1).

Lovelady Lions: senior Keivon Skinner (#2) and senior Caleb Gilchrest (#4).

Centerville Tigers: junior Ethan Flori (#22) and sophomore Andrew Newman (#13).

Slocum Mustangs: senior Jesse Pierce (#21).

Groveton Indians: sophomore Jarrett Loftin (#5).

Dakota Sherley

The 2021-2022 Honorable Mention All-District selections for District 20-2A included:

Grapeland Sandies: junior Zandric Anderson (#4).

Centerville Tigers: sophomore Zach Waters (#34); sophomore Andrew Newman (#13); and freshman Jake Pineda (#10).

Groveton Indians: sophomore Daiton Chandler (#11); freshman Wyatt Snead (#4); and senior Carson Antles (#23).

Lex Rich

Latexo Tigers: senior Ashton Hargrove (#10); junior Cameron Baker (#40); and senior Mathew Gonzales (#13).

Leon Cougars: sophomore Gannen Wise (#2); sophomore Jose Carrizales (#15); junior Aaron Graham (#55); junior Landon Martin (#12); and sophomore Brock Bumpers (#14).

Lovelady Lions: junior JJ Crawford (#0); sophomore Dayvion Skinner (#12); and junior Blake Patrick (#3).

Slocum Mustangs: senior Conner Vickers (#4).

Skylar Pipkin

Academic All District (Must Maintain a 90 Average)

Centerville: Ryan Winkler, Wade Neyland, Jake Pineda, Christian Long, Paxton Hancock and Ethan Flori.

Grapeland: Riley Murchison, Cadarian Wiley, Jax Vickers, Johnny Lamb, Nate Ivey, Cole Goolsby, Omarian Wiley and Jason DeCluette.

Groveton: Carson Antley, Jarrett Loftin and Dalton Chandler.

Latexo: Mathew Gonzales, Mathew Cook, Jacob Easley, Chance Baker and Ashton Hargrove.

Lovelady: Slade Murray, Keivon Skinner, Caleb Gilcrest, Shaun Easterling, Dayvian Skinner and Blake Patrick.

Slocum: Daniel Barlow, Mark Guess, Ryan LaRoche, Jose Molina and Conner Vickers.

The Messenger would like to extend its congratulations to all the young men on this list for a very enjoyable 2021-2022 basketball season and for a job well done.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.