Another Week, Another School Closure

COVID-19 Strikes Kennard

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – For the second time in two weeks, a Houston County school district has been forced to shut down because of COVID-19.

Last week, Latexo ISD closed its doors from Friday until Monday because of the Coronavirus and this week Kennard ISD was also forced to halt classes because of the virus.

In a letter posted on the KISD website and on the district’s Facebook page, KISD Superintendent Malinda Lindsey stated the campuses would be closed until Wednesday, Sept. 1 because of excessive absences brought on by COVID-19.

The letter, dated Wednesday, Aug. 25, states, “Based on attendance rates over the last few days, we feel it is in the best interest of our students and staff to close the district for deep cleaning and disinfection. WE are releasing students at 1 PM today, due to the large number of students who are ill. Buses will run directly after are released. We are taking this very seriously. The health and safety of our students and staff are of the utmost importance. We have students and staff who are sick with fever, cough, vomiting and our positive COVID cases continue to rise. All athletic and extracurricular events will be cancelled until Wednesday, Sept. 1. Please monitor your children and family closely for symptoms.”

Also on Wednesday, Aug. 25, Texas Governor Abbott issued an Executive Order “… maintaining the current policy prohibiting the mandating of any COVID-19 vaccinations by any government entity in the State of Texas.”

Additionally, the Governor added an item to the Special Session agenda which addresses whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.

“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” the governor said.

