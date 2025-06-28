“People’s Veto” Allows for Removing Public Officials

Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – A new Texas law, House Bill 2715, is giving everyday citizens unprecedented power to remove local officials from office, marking a shift in how political accountability is pursued across the state.

Dubbed “The People’s Veto,” HB 2715 became law earlier this year, enabling county residents to file legal petitions to remove local officials — including prosecutors, judges, and commissioners — for misconduct, incompetence, or other violations of public trust.

“This law says loud and clear: If you won’t do your job, the people of Texas will do it for you,” Rep. Pat Curry, a key proponent of the bill, said in a statement included in a public flyer explaining the law’s provisions.

HB 2715 allows any county resident who has lived in the county for at least six months — and who is not under indictment — to initiate a petition for removal. Valid grounds for removal include incompetence, misconduct (such as refusing to enforce the law), intoxication, failure to post bond, and felony or abuse-of-office convictions.

Petitions must be filed in the local district court and must state the legal grounds for the official’s removal. Once filed, a judge from outside the county is appointed to oversee the case to avoid local political bias. If the petition is found valid, the case proceeds to trial, where a jury determines the outcome.

For more serious cases, officials can be temporarily suspended and replaced while an investigation is ongoing, offering communities protection from potentially harmful leadership during legal proceedings.

Supporters of HB 2715 argue the law democratizes political oversight by allowing citizens to challenge elected or appointed local figures who abuse their power. Notably, the law applies equally across the spectrum of local government, from district attorneys to commissioners and judges.

“This puts the power back where it belongs — with the people,” reads the flyer distributed to Texas residents. “Let’s keep Texas honest and strong—starting right in our own counties.”

Despite the promise of increased transparency and accountability, the new law has stirred debate among legal scholars and civil rights advocates. Some warn that the low barrier for filing a petition could open the door to politically motivated or frivolous accusations.

As Texas embarks on this bold legal experiment, several questions linger: Will this new law actually be followed and enforced fairly? Could a flood of false or retaliatory claims render the law ineffective or even weaponized? Should there be consequences for those who knowingly file baseless petitions against public officials?

While HB 2715 aims to strengthen democratic accountability, its real-world impact will depend on how responsibly citizens use their newfound authority—and how carefully the courts handle the balance between justice and political gamesmanship.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]