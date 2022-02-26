DeCluette Signs with McMurry University

By Will Johnson

GRAPELAND – On Thursday of this past week, four-year varsity starter Jason DeCluette inked his name to a National Letter of Intent to take his talent on the gridiron to Abilene and play football for the McMurry University War Hawks.

Grapeland Athletic Director Jordan Wood said of the All-State offensive lineman, “I’ve had a lot of people call, text and e-mail me about Jason. The best compliment I can give him as a football player is that he is a football player. I don’t have to talk about height. I don’t have to talk about his strength. I told people when they wanted to recruit him, he’s a football player. Those college coaches know what I mean when I say that. It doesn’t matter where they try to put him, they don’t have to try and force him into any one position. Just put him out there on the field and he will make plays wherever he is. He is dedicated, he shows up every day to work and he is a leader.”

Following all the accolades from his friends, family and teammates, Jason sat down with The Messenger to discuss his decision.

When asked why he chose McMurry, he replied, “You know how people say to choose a college that feels like home? McMurry made me feel at home and like somewhere I belonged.”

During his high school years, Jason played primarily on the offensive side of the ball but also did double duty at times on the defensive side. His versatility led the McMurry coaching staff to say he might be utilized on both sides of the ball.

As the conversation continued, he added, “I was recruited by a school out of Kansas. Oklahoma Baptist wanted me and Belhaven (in Mississippi) was another one. They were all D-III schools and one of them was an NAIA.”

Asked when he believed he might have a shot to go to the next level, Jason said, “I knew I could hang with any person I played against because I have the heart and I work hard.”

“It’s going to be hard to leave,” he added. “What I would leave with my teammates is before you know it, you’ll play your last home game and your last football game so make sure you play your heart out through all your seasons. To get to where I am today, you will have to outwork everybody and try your hardest no matter what.”

He said he would like to thank his line coach, Coach Matthew Gayle, his old O-line coach Joel Barbosa, his family and fiends and the coaching staff from his freshman year “… who made me this way, made me tough and not quit.”

From all of us at The Messenger Sports, congratulations and best of luck in your future endeavors.

