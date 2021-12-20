Grapeland City Council Agrees to Urgent Care Upgrades

Grapeland Police Chief Thomas Shafer Addresses the Council During Its December Meeting

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Grapeland City Council held a regular meeting on Tuesday, December 14 to discuss and act on a brief list of agenda items.

Departmental reports were the first order of business. City Superintendent Kevin Watts gave a favorable report for the water department, addressing several water main leaks addressed during the past month. Chief Thomas Shafer followed with the activity report for the Police Department. Dianne Hollister spoke on behalf of the Buildings and Standards Commission. She specifically praised the efforts of the Grapeland Public Library regarding their efforts in the first annual Gingerbread House contest, as well as the efforts of local students who submitted their entries.

Brandon Bridges reported on a wide array of efforts and projects for the Municipal Development District, which led to an executive session discussion regarding a partnership between the MDD and the City of Grapeland for renovations at the Grapeland Urgent Care Clinic. The renovations would open approximately four rooms for the district to market for office or multi-use space.

The Council approved the proposal from Bridges and will move forward on the project.

Other agenda items discussed during the meeting:

Approval of Minutes from November meeting

Approval of water adjustments and vendor payments

Approval of 2022 City of Grapeland observed Holiday schedule

Approval of Burn Ban ordinance # 113021, adoption of County Burn Ban policy

Approval of Firearm Ordinance # 21-1209 – council discussed a future amendment concerning the addition of “defense of property” to ordinance

