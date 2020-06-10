Houston County Grand Jury Indictments for May

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney (DA) Donna Kaspar and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Roger L. White met with the Houston County Grand Jury on Thursday, May 21 and after the prosecutors presented their evidence, the Grand Jury returned indictments against nine individuals.

Noteworthy of the May indictment list was former Grapeland ISD teacher Kaylee Parker who was true-billed on two charges. Parker was indicted on one count of sexual assault of a child and one count of carrying on an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

After the school district was notified of the alleged improprieties on Feb. 11, Parker, 24, was taken into custody on Feb. 12 by officers with the Grapeland Police Department. She was charged with the two, second degree felony counts.

Parker was hired during the summer of 2019 to teach PE and to take over the reigns as the district’s head softball coach.

The other indictments, without pending capias warrants, are listed below:

Jason Dewayne Alfred – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram.

Ross Walter Chandler – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lester Bernard Johnson – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram.

James Dean Mitchell – Fraudulent use of identifying information of an elderly individual x 2; theft of a firearm x 2.

Jennifer Mikal Tompkins – Driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age in the vehicle.

Decourian Tradezmon Whitsey – Injury to the elderly.

Eric Lashay Wilmore – Intoxication assault; abandoning or endangering a child.

Phillip Zuckero – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram.

An indictment is not a conviction. All defendants in criminal cases are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

