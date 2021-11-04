Local Author Selected for Book Festival

Texas Word Wrangler Event held Annually in Giddings

Special to The Messenger

GRAPELAND – Local author TJ Hassell was selected as a featured author for the Nov. 19-20 Texas Word Wrangler Book Festival in Giddings, Texas. The annual festival, which attracts thousands of attendees, is hosted by the Giddings Public Library.

Hassell was one of only 25 authors selected to participate in the festival. Hassell submitted her book, The Travel Letters, which is a literary fiction piece for adults/young adults. Books submitted to the festival underwent a rigorous review process, and a 23-member committee assessed each book that was submitted.

“I couldn’t help but be very pleased that The Travel Letters made the final cut,” Hassell said. “This is a sought-after Texas event for most authors and it’s great to be a part of it.”

The Travel Letters is a relatable novel for many prospective readers, with nuggets of helpful life reflections carefully inserted throughout its fast-paced and surprising story line.

Since 2006, the Texas Word Wrangler Book Festival has provided an opportunity for Texas authors to display their work and meet with members of the community. Authors are also invited to speak to local schools and inspire young people to think imaginatively, write creatively, and fall in love with the written word.

The Friday, Nov. 19, portion of the book festival features author tables inside the library. Hassell will be on hand with fellow Texas authors to give presentations, read book excerpts, and sell copies of her book. Presentations at area schools are also a part of the agenda. The Saturday, Nov. 20, portion of the festival includes author tables and outdoor family activities, games, crafts, and live entertainment. Festival admittance and parking are both free.

“The Giddings Public Library works hard to make this book festival one of the best in the state. We hope everyone that can, will support their endeavors by attending this year’s event,” Hassell said. “Visit the festival website at www.giddingspubliclibrary.org/word-wrangler for more information.”