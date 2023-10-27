Lovelady Senior Receives “Good Citizen Award”

Above picture: Alayna McCulough from Lovelady and Grapeland’s Wendy Perez receive the DAR Good Citizen award and scholarship at a recent ceremony.

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – The Major Jarrell Beasley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently presented its “Good Citizen Award” prizes and scholarships at Grace Street Church of Christ in Crockett. Two local students, Alayna McCullough of Lovelady and Wendy Perez of Grapeland won the coveted award due to essays they wrote about what it takes to be a good citizen and their overall behavior and patriotism in their schools and community.

The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship.

This award recognizes and rewards high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

McCullough said she stays busy during her senior year not only hitting the books, but in both volleyball and cheer.

“I like to be active in my school,” McCullough said. “My favorite subject is math. I like all the algebra and my hobbies are probably just my sports. I love practicing and getting better.”

Planning to play volleyball well into college, McCullogh spoke to The Messenger shortly before the big volleyball game against rival Latexo Tuesday night.

Nominated to represent her school by her fellow classmates, McCullough was surprised by their endorsement.

“It made me feel very happy that my fellow students chose me to represent Lovelady and waiting for the DAR. I didn’t think they thought of me like as a good citizen,” McCullogh said.

She worked for several hours on the essay which would eventually win her the award, trying to remind people of the need to do more in their communities.

“In my essay, I talked about how being a good citizen and to be involved in your community,” McCullough explained. “One of the examples was, whenever fellow community members aren’t involved – maybe they don’t have a student that goes to the school or they just decided to attend the our games – it makes the athletes feel cared for, because they decided to support them even though they don’t have to.”

McCullough attended the DAR ceremony and read her essay along with Perez, ate, met the ladies from the local chapter and received her award. She is still humbled by the experience.

“I felt very honored, because they invited me and it made me feel special. Because I felt like a good citizen based off my peers in class, but just having other people part of the DAR say I was also good citizen – themselves being good citizens – makes me feel good.”

DAR is open to any woman over 18 years of age who can prove direct lineal bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence.

McCullogh has plans to continue her education and someday become a teacher, a position that epitomizes the spirit of being a good citizen and giving back to the community.

“My recommendation to be a better citizen is to be involved in the community and show that everyone cares – like one big family and show support,” McCullogh concluded.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]