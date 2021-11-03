Final Week of Regular Season

Week 11 Preview

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – It all boils down to this. This is the final regular season game for area teams and while three squads wrapped up last week, the remaining three have one more game left in the 2021 season.

Grapeland Sandies – BYE Season Complete (4-6, 1-4)

Elkhart Elks – BYE Season Complete (4-6, 1-5)

Palestine Wildcats – BYE (5-5, 3-3) #3 seed from District 9-4A DI.

Crockett Bulldogs (3-6, 2-4) vs. Trinity Tigers (0-7, 0-5) – After winning the first two games of the district schedule, Crockett has dropped three straight. In two of the losses, the Bulldogs were shut out.

It’s simple for Crockett. Win and they’re in the playoffs, lose and the season ends. For Trinity, the Tigers will be hoping to salvage their season with a final game victory to avoid going winless on the season.

The Bulldogs are banged up but at this point in the season so is everyone else. Look for Trinity to play tough but in the end, look for Crockett to pull it out and slip into the postseason.

Lovelady Lions (7-2, 4-1) vs. Overton Mustangs (0-9, 0-5) – This is a trap game for the Lions. Lovelady has already clinched the second seed out of District 11-2A DII, whether they win or lose.

Overton has struggled this year, to say the least. The Mustangs have scored all of 34 points in their five district losses and they have given up 190 for an average loss of 38-7.

Coach Will KIrchoff will guard against injury heading into the playoffs so if the Lions can avoid falling into a trap, expect him to pull his starters at the start of the second half.

The smart money goes on the Lions but with nothing to play for except pride and avoiding a winless season, don’t be surprised if the Mustangs put up a fight.

Westwood Panthers (4-5, 3-2) vs. Huntington Red Devils (3-6, 2-3) – TheWestwood Panthers are going to the playoffs for the first time in quite awhile and are hoping to close out the regular season with a win over the Huntington Red Devils.

If the Panthers win, they will enter the postseason as the third seed out of District 9-3A DI and will finish the regular season at .500. The Red Devils will be looking to build off of the momentum from their win over Trinity last week.

Expect Westwood to keep the ball on the ground and avoid any big mistakes. If the Panthers get up big, don’t be surprised to see them rest their starters in preparation for the playoffs.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.