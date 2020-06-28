TxDOT Approves Funding for New Projects and Maintenance

Houston County on the List

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – According to information received from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Texas Transportation Commissioners met on Thursday, June 25 in Austin “… and approved more than $601.5 million in new construction and highway improvement projects statewide, including more than $5.7 million for the Lufkin District.”

The commissioners approved four new construction projects were approved in Houston, Nacogdoches, Sabine and San Jacinto counties.

These projects include:

Loop 304 in Houston County: A $2.4 million project that is designed to rehabilitate and reconstruct the roadway just west of State Highway 19 to just east of SH 21/SH 7.

US 59 in Nacogdoches County: A $1.1 million project designed for intersection improvements with right and left turn lanes located 1.2 miles south of Spradley Street to CR 524.

FM 1 in Sabine County: A $764,437.24 project designed to replace guardrail from the San Augustine County line to SH 184 and on SH 7 from just east of FM 227 to the Angelina County line in Houston County.

SH 150 in San Jacinto County: A $1.5 million project designed to replace guardrail from east of SH 156 to US 59, on FM 945 from SH 150 to FM 2025 in San Jacinto County and SH 146 from US 190 to the Liberty County Line in Polk County.

In addition, the commissioners also approved $27.3 million for airport improvements statewide which included $262,500 designated for the Angelina County Airport in Lufkin and Houston County Airport in Crockett. The improvements are funded through the Aviation Facilities Grant Program and include:

Angelina County: $150,000 for engineering and design improvements.

Houston County: $112,500 for the installation of an automated weather observing system (AWOS).

For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call (936) 633-4395.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.